Anupam Kher as Dhanvantari in Karthikeya 2

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has been cast in the upcoming film Karthikeya 2, with young actor Nikhil Siddharth playing the lead role. Sources are telling that Anupam Kher will play an important role in this thriller drama. In the month of March last year, Nikhil shocked his fans by announcing that he would play the lead role in the sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya Chandoo Mondeti. The makers of Karthikeya 2 released a new video and welcomed Anupam Kher to the board for the project.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

The video states that Karthikeya 2 welcomes India’s biggest actor Anupam Kher ji. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher will make his appearance in the role of Dhanwantari and he will soon join the set.

Loading...

Upcoming film shoot Karthikeya 2 Has been started and sources close to the makers announced that Anupam Kher’s role is very unique as it will be a mixture of good and bad characters on screen.

Loading...

Anupama Parameswaran is playing the female lead role, while Swati Reddy will be seen playing the second female lead role in Karthikeya 2, jointly supported by TG Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Aggarwal and Vivek Chuchibot under the banner of PG Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts. has gone.

Loading...