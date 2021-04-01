ENTERTAINMENT

Anupam Kher Confirms Kirron Kher’s Blood Cancer Diagnosis: Check Live Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Kirron Kher cancer



A well-known face of the Bollywood industry has collided with cancer, we are talking about former Bollywood actress and an active member of Lok Sabha (BJP) Kirron Kher, who has been diagnosed with blood cancer and this news is revealed by her star husband Anupam Kher. As per the latest reports, Anupam Kher tweeted that “Kirron Kher met with myeloma that is also known as Kahler’s disease (A type of blood cancer) and she is going under treatment and we all are damn sure that she will get overcome this”.

Kirron Kher cancer

Anupam Kher said that she has too many hearts and there is no doubt that people love her and she always been a fighter so she must win and defeat this disease. In one of his statements, he said “Kirron is being checked by one of the best doctor’s team and we all are blessed to have the team for her.

You all must be keen to know that what is multiple myeloma so it’s a type of blood cancer that is also known as Kahler’s disease. Well, there are no remedies for it but with the help of treatments we can slow the speed of spreading this disease and it has hardly seen but sometimes symptoms disappear. A type of white blood cell is called a plasma cell that creates antibodies that go against infections in the body. When you get into multiple myeloma, these cells grow in the wrong way, where your body gets an excessive amount of protein (Immunoglobin) in your bones and in the blood that damages your organs. Well, there are so many other things to know about multiple myeloma you can check.

It has seen that most artists get in touch with several types of cancers. As we have seen that there are plenty more cases in India and mostly those faces collide with this, due to hectic lifestyle and in today’s modern era this is the main reason people are meeting with new types of diseases. We hope that she will be fine as soon as possible, lets pray for her. To get more further updates stay tuned.


Previous articleVanguard Hindi Television Premiere Check Channel Name Date Time On TV

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
442
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
420
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
402
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
399
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
392
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
387
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
364
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
354
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
352
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
341
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top