Anupam Kher donated oxygen concentrator and BIPAP machines to BMC

Anupam Kher has shared pictures and videos on Instagram. In which he is seen donating under Project Heal India. Actor Anupam Kher on Saturday donated the oxygen concentrator and BIPAP machines to the BMC for corona epidemic relief. He shared the news and shared pictures and videos on social media.





He wrote, ‘Project Heal India and Anupam Kher Foundation have provided five BIPAP machines and five oxygen concentrators to BMC to fight the corona virus epidemic.

Project Heal India has recently been launched in collaboration with Anupam Kher Foundation, Dr. Ashish Tiwari and Baba Kalyani. Through this project, the organization is providing life saving equipment and medical related goods all over the country. This organization has been created so that it can ensure the fulfillment of things.

Anupam Kher donated oxygen concentrator, BIPAP machines to BMC for Kovid crisis through https://t.co/Hn4uGxvEKO @MumbaiMirror – Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) 15 May, 2021

Due to the second wave of Corona virus, many people in the country have been exposed to Kovid. These include many Bollywood actors. These include names like Kangana Ranaut, Vicky Kaushal and Aamir Khan.

Anupam Kher was in the news recently. He was awarded the Best Actor Award at the New York City International Film Festival. He received this award for the short film Happy Birthday. Anupam Kher is going to be seen in many films. These include The Last Show, Mungilal Ki Daawat and The Kashmir Files.



Anupam Kher is a film actor. He has played important roles in many films. His films are well liked. She is also very active on social media. He has also worked in several Hollywood projects. His films are very popular at the box office. Anupam Kher also gives his opinion on many social issues.