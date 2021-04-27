Anupam Kher had tweeted about PM Modi, the anger of the people is still not stopping on social media

The anger of the individuals on Anupam Kher doesn’t appear to cease. Because of the corona virus, there’s a downside from beds to oxygen in hospitals at the moment. In the meantime, Anupam Kher tweeted about PM Modi, simply what was it then he got here underneath the goal of the customers. He stays within the prime development attributable to being trolled even two days after the tweet.

Anupam Kher tweeted

Truly, in response to a tweet, Anupam Kher writes that ‘Revered Shekhar Gupta ji, this has change into an excessive amount of. Even by your normal. Corona is a catastrophe. For the entire world. We now have by no means confronted this epidemic earlier than. Criticism of the federal government is critical. Cost them. However it’s the accountability of all of us to cope with it, don’t panic. Solely Modi will come. Be victorious.’

revered @ShekharGupta Sure !! It’s an excessive amount of. Even by your individual requirements. Karona is a catastrophe. For the entire world. We now have by no means confronted this epidemic earlier than. You will need to criticize the federal government. We must be damage. However additionally it is our accountability to cope with it. Don’t be alarmed. Modi will come should you do !! Jai Ho! 🙏 https://t.co/YZPzY4sVJh – Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 25, 2021

Person Response

One person in contrast the followers of Anupam Kher and Sonu Sood the place extra followers of Anupam Kher have been identified. Wrote within the caption that ‘we stay in such a society’. The person described Sonu Sood as the actual hero.

We stay within the society the place #AnupamKher #SonuSoodRealHero pic.twitter.com/UhCACHXY3v – Yoogi Diesel (akNakali_yo_gi) April 26, 2021

One person shared the meek of Tarak Mehta’s inverted glasses.

In the meantime Indians to Anupam Kher #AnupamKher pic.twitter.com/LtzwGPhHnQ — Sonu Bhardwaj (@SonuBha54587018) April 26, 2021

One other wrote – ‘Karwali dishonest.’

Karwali Bezzaiti?

What else are you able to count on from a clown?#AnupamKher pic.twitter.com/EYoELeGpUC — nupsstfu (@MathurNupur2) April 26, 2021

A person reacted by posting photos of Anupam Kher’s movie.

Anupam Kher speaking to Modi after posting “ayega to Modi ” Tweet pic.twitter.com/kBbxsUmbe6 — Myra (@the_indianstuff) April 26, 2021

A person described Anupam Kher as the sunshine model of Kangana Ranaut.