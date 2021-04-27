ENTERTAINMENT

Anupam Kher had tweeted about PM Modi, the anger of the people is still not stopping on social media

The anger of the individuals on Anupam Kher doesn’t appear to cease. Because of the corona virus, there’s a downside from beds to oxygen in hospitals at the moment. In the meantime, Anupam Kher tweeted about PM Modi, simply what was it then he got here underneath the goal of the customers. He stays within the prime development attributable to being trolled even two days after the tweet.

Anupam Kher tweeted
Truly, in response to a tweet, Anupam Kher writes that ‘Revered Shekhar Gupta ji, this has change into an excessive amount of. Even by your normal. Corona is a catastrophe. For the entire world. We now have by no means confronted this epidemic earlier than. Criticism of the federal government is critical. Cost them. However it’s the accountability of all of us to cope with it, don’t panic. Solely Modi will come. Be victorious.’

Person Response

One person in contrast the followers of Anupam Kher and Sonu Sood the place extra followers of Anupam Kher have been identified. Wrote within the caption that ‘we stay in such a society’. The person described Sonu Sood as the actual hero.

One person shared the meek of Tarak Mehta’s inverted glasses.

One other wrote – ‘Karwali dishonest.’

A person reacted by posting photos of Anupam Kher’s movie.

A person described Anupam Kher as the sunshine model of Kangana Ranaut.

