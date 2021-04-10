ENTERTAINMENT

Anupama 10 April 2021 written update: Kinjal Excited For Baby

Anupama

The weekend is here which means the viewers need to wait for Monday to watch their favorite daily soaps but still some of the shows are telecasted on Saturday too for the entertainment purpose of the audience. In this series, we are sharing the details of the upcoming episode of the show, “Anupama”. The show is largely watched by the audience and has a separate fan base. Currently, the show is featuring a high voltage drama with a lot of twists and turns, and showing a typical family drama. So let’s begin with the update of today’s episode of the show on 10th April 2021.

Anupama

As the viewers already watched in the last episode Anupama and Vanraj are taking shelter in the resort on the outskirts of the city due to the night curfew, whereas in Shah’s house Baa and Rakhi overwhelming after thinking Kinjal are pregnant, But Kinjal does not want a baby. In today’s episode, the show begins with Anupama who is still on the video call and says now Rakhi is her now new friend. In the meantime, Rakhi comes along with Kinjal and says Kinjal’s pregnancy test has done and we will receive the report tomorrow.

Baa is keenly waiting for the reports and pray from God that if this news will come true, the lost happiness of this family will come back. Anupama and Rekha say to Kinjal not to worry about anything as whatever will be happened is going to be good. On the other side, Kavya is talking to a priest and asks him not to say that her Kundali is not matching with the Kundli of Vanraj, and tomorrow she will change the Kundli. She says she loves Vanraj a lot and wants to marry him. Pandit Ji not only the Kundali but there is a lot of obstacles that will interrupt this marriage.

Kavya requests him to suggest some solutions for this as she wants to marry him at any cost. On the other side, Samar is not able to focus on his performance, Vanraj made a Video call to Nandini and request that he wants to talk to Samar. Nandini goes to the room of Samar and asks him to talk to Vanraj. Vanraj says he know Samar is worrying about her mother but he also knows that her mother is strong enough. Looks like the relationship of Samar and Varnaj are slowly coming to track but who knows what next twists will be take in the life of Anupama. To know that the viewers need to be with us but till then they can enjoy the episode of “Anupama” on the Star Plus channel at 10:00 PM and stay tuned with us for more such amazing updates.

