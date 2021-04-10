Anupama 10th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

ENTERTAINMENT

Anupama 10th April 2021 Written Update

Anupama
Anupama

Anupama 10th April 2021 Episode Written Update

Read Anupama 10 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Anupama 10th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Leela tells to Anupama that Rakhi isn’t her companion yet snake.

Rakhi fights against eminent loss. Leela gets some information about the reports. Kinjal speaks reports will come later.

Leela tells she needs to give uplifting news to Vanraj at the earliest opportunity. Anupama said Kinjal not to stress. Here, Kavya said Pandit ji not to speak like that as she cherishes Vanraj a ton and needs to wed him.

Pandit tells to Kavya that according to the astrology Vanraj and her marriage can’t occur. Kavya cries and requests that Panditji get the one date for the marriage.

She argues him. Panditji inquires as to whether she needs wedding with Vanraj then she ought not defer the marriage more as he can watch Vanraj may has a difference in heart.

Kavya contemplates something. There, Samar will not perform. Nandini accompanies Vanraj’s video call. Samar will not converse with him. Nandini power Samar to converse with Vanraj. Samar vents his disappointment on Vanraj for harming Anupama.

Vanraj propels Samar to move. He tells to Samar that he used to think he is a failure yet Anupama consistently feels pleased with him. Vanraj requests that Samar perform to demonstrate Anupama right. Samar comprehends Vanraj.

On the opposite side, Kavya supplicates and argues to God to give her Vanraj. She tells to God, she realizes she has fouled up by cherishing a wedded man. Kavya adds cherishing somebody is right.

She argues and tells to God that she cherishes Vanraj a ton and needs to wed him. Ahead, Samar chooses to battle for the good of Anupama. Nandini comes and embraces Samar. Further, Rakhi and Leela deal with Kinjal. Kinjal sits tight for her pregnancy report. Leela takes out stink eyes from Kinjal. She requests that Rakhi accompany her. Kinjal calls Paritosh.

Paritosh informs to Kinjal regarding his companion whose spouse got pregnant. He adds and advises to Kinjal that he detests such individuals who doesn’t design family. Kinjal gets disturbed.

Thereafter, Samar converses with Anupama. Anupama wishes karma to Samar. Samar advises to Anupama that Vanraj spurred him. Anupama gets glad. In the interim, Kavya chooses to win back Vanraj before it gets late.

Afterward, Nandini wishes the best of luck to Samar. Samar prepares for the opposition. There, Kinjal gets anxious contemplating her pregnancy. She reviews Leela and Rakhi’s statements. Kavya coincidentally illuminates Samar about her pregnancy and gets terrified.

Next-Day Show Update: Anupama 12th April 2021 Written Update

