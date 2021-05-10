Anupama 10th May 2021 Written Episode Update





Anupama 10th May 2021 Kavya shatters remembering Vanraj’s words that he is leaving her house and heart, Anu slapping her, Vanraj telling she did what she liked and now will do same. Mujhe Mat Roko.. song plays in the background. She continues reminiscing Vanraj’s bitter words and breaks a dancing globe. Nandini tells Samar they should cancel the engagement as mummy, papa, and maasi are in pain. Samar if he cancels this engagement, mummy’s heart will break and he will not do that. She asks if they should become insensitive, ignore someone’s pain, and enjoy. He says our happiness only can clear their pain. She asks what is the use of happiness which is just to hide tears.

Baa confronts god that if he is of stone doesn’t mean he is really a stone, why can’t he stop her beta and bahu’s house from breaking. Kinjal consoles her. Baa cries that even Thakurji doesn’t listen to her like bahu. Kinjal says whatever happening is god’s wish, god can either listen to Baa or mummy.

Samar reminisces Vanraj’s words that the battle has just begun and they shouldn’t accept defeat so easily, Anu fought for them for years and now its their turn. Nandini asks what happened. Samar says for the first time Mr. Shah is worried for mummy. Nandini says he is right. He says he doesn’t think mummy should forgive Mr. Shah, but their divorce is hurting him; he cannot think like Pakhi, but he is seeing his parents’ bonding for the first time. She says when he cannot even speak properly, how can he expect it to happen; he should support his mummy in her decision. He hugs and thanks her for showing him a path.

Pakhi her bracelet in frustration. Baa consoles her that sometimes they try a lot and even then everything shatters. Pakhi says they tried a lot, even then didn’t succeed. Baa says she has called her naani with a lost hope to convince Anu and prays god that she reaches on time. Anu walks to Baa and massages her hands. Kinjal presses Anu’s hands. Samar enters with Bapuji’s video call. Bapuji asks Baa why she is getting massage by Anu even when she is at resort. Baa asks if he is jealous. He says yes as she left him at her mother’s house. Baa says she had tp for Anu’s sake. Bapuji says they need to keep Anu happy always as per doctor’s advice. They laugh and disconnect call. Vanraj returns and whole family rushes to Kavya’s cottage hearing Nandini shouting Maasi. Kinjal gets her mother’s call that papa is not well, so she informs Dolly and leaves for her mother’s house. Family enters Kavya’s room and are shocked to see her unconscious after attempting to commit suicide with sleep pills. Vanraj shocked holds her and shakes her to wake up. Baa asks Nandini to bring salt water, and Anu holding Kavya in her lap feeds salt water.

Samar informs Dr. Advaith that Kavya tried to commit succide. Advaith rushes to Kavya’s cottage and asks what did she consume. Vanraj shows sleeping pills. Anu says Kavya vomited after having salt water. Advaith checks Kavya’s pulse and says she is alive and needs treatment immediately. They rush Kavya to his clinic and he starts her treatment. Kavya eagerly waits outside. Samar insists Anu to have her medicines. Anu consumes her medicine and hopes Kavya gets well soon. Toshu rushes in and asks Samar about Kavya and Anu. He rushes to Anu and asks if she is fine, why did Kavya attempted suicide. Anu says because Kavya doesn’t have family to support her emotionally. Nandini blames herself for Kavya’s condition. Samar asks not to blame herself as neither she nor them thought Kavya would take such a big step. She asks if Maasi will be fine. He says she has to for their engagement.

Vanraj stands aside feeling guilty for his bitter words for Kavya. Anu walks to him and asks what did he tell Kavya that she attempted suicide. He asks her to calm down as she is ill. She says she will not die instantly, he should be concerned for Kavya, and repeats what did he tell Kavya. He stands with bent head due to guilt. Anu blames men for breaking women’s heart and trust and asks if he is betraying Kavya by breaking any promise.

