Anupama 11th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Kavya Threatens Vanraj

Anupama gives moral gyaan to Kavya after her attempt at suicide. She says she has a long life to life, she needs to look at herself via her own eyes and not others’, she shouldn’t dare think of suicide again, who will Baa call maide ki katori if something happens to her and whom she will fight with. Dr. Advaith enters and says people who suicide will go away easily and the person who loves them dies each moment, she should promise not to repeat her stupidity. Kavya promises. He asks everyone to leave and let the patient rest. Kavya requests Anu to stay back. Kavya says Vanraj will be with her. Kavya insists. Advaith takes everyone away. Kavya informs Anu that Vanraj told he will not divorce Anu and will not go to court tomorrow, his words feared her so much that she took this extreme stepping, she doesn’t know what to do. Anu holding her hand says trust, she should trust her promise as she will fulfill it tomorrow.

Sagar feeds Baa, but she says she is not in a mood. He insists that she needs to have her medicine, then asks Nandini to have food as she is fasting due to pooja or else she will be seen in a bed next to Kavya’s. Nandini feeds him saying even he didn’t have anything. Toshu and Kinjal join them. Advaith offers juice to Vanraj. Dolly offers khakra to Vanraj next. Advaith introduces himself to Dolly and jokes. Anu walks out and informs that Kavya is fine now, asks Vanraj why did he tell Kavya that he doesn’t want to take divorce, they will take divorce tomorrow at any cost, day has ended and its their last night as a couple, he shouldn’t force her to kick him out of his life rudely like he did to her. He says Anu. She insists that he has to do even if he doesn’t like it and walks away. She drives trolley thinking Kavya is fine, soon everything will be fine and its just a matter of 1 day.

Vanraj walks to Kavya who turns her back towards him. He sits next to her and apologizes her. She cries loudly. He says he spoke whatever he felt like. She says she did whatever she felt like. He asks how can she sacrifice her life for someone. She says not anyone else, but for him; her life revolves around him, she is there if he is or else she isn’t; pleads not to leave him or else she will die; she irritates and nags him and he knows its not her, she promises that everything will be normal like before after he divorces Anu and free Anu from their relationship and her from this misery; she will accompany him to court if he wants to and threatens that she will suicide again if he doesn’t divorce Anu. He asks her to sleep. She says she will not until divorce proceedings finish.

