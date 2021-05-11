



Anupama 11th May 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on tellyshowupdates.com

Anupama 11th May 2021 Anupama gives moral gyaan to Kavya after her attempt at suicide. She says she has a long life to life, she needs to look at herself via her own eyes and not others’, she shouldn’t dare think of suicide again, who will Baa call maide ki katori if something happens to her and whom she will fight with. Dr. Advaith enters and says people who suicide will go away easily and the person who loves them dies each moment, she should promise not to repeat her stupidity. Kavya promises. He asks everyone to leave and let the patient rest. Kavya requests Anu to stay back. Kavya says Vanraj will be with her. Kavya insists. Advaith takes everyone away. Kavya informs Anu that Vanraj told he will not divorce Anu and will not go to court tomorrow, his words feared her so much that she took this extreme stepping, she doesn’t know what to do. Anu holding her hand says trust, she should trust her promise as she will fulfill it tomorrow.

Sagar feeds Baa, but she says she is not in a mood. He insists that she needs to have her medicine, then asks Nandini to have food as she is fasting due to pooja or else she will be seen in a bed next to Kavya’s. Nandini feeds him saying even he didn’t have anything. Toshu and Kinjal join them. Advaith offers juice to Vanraj. Dolly offers khakra to Vanraj next. Advaith introduces himself to Dolly and jokes. Anu walks out and informs that Kavya is fine now, asks Vanraj why did he tell Kavya that he doesn’t want to take divorce, they will take divorce tomorrow at any cost, day has ended and its their last night as a couple, he shouldn’t force her to kick him out of his life rudely like he did to her. He says Anu. She insists that he has to do even if he doesn’t like it and walks away. She drives trolley thinking Kavya is fine, soon everything will be fine and its just a matter of 1 day.

Vanraj walks to Kavya who turns her back towards him. He sits next to her and apologizes her. She cries loudly. He says he spoke whatever he felt like. She says she did whatever she felt like. He asks how can she sacrifice her life for someone. She says not anyone else, but for him; her life revolves around him, she is there if he is or else she isn’t; pleads not to leave him or else she will die; she irritates and nags him and he knows its not her, she promises that everything will be normal like before after he divorces Anu and free Anu from their relationship and her from this misery; she will accompany him to court if he wants to and threatens that she will suicide again if he doesn’t divorce Anu. He asks her to sleep. She says she will not until divorce proceedings finish.

Toshu tells Baa that before coming here, he didn’t think of his parent’s divorce and says when they are so tensed, what would his parent’s must be going through. Baa says till Vanraj and Anu were together, each day was a celebration. Dolly says there were problems even then, but they never felt them. Toshu hopes they had a rewind button which took them back and they could write their own story. Baa cries that even after she tried her best, her house is shattering. Dolly sees its 9 p.m. and says bhai and bhabhi have only 12 hours left to reach court.

Vanraj returns towards his cottage and sees Anu walks out somewhere. Nandini walks to Kavya and asks if she needs something. Kavya says she will get what she wants tomorrow after Anu and Vanraj’s divorce, she will get Vanraj, Anu will be freed from unwanted bonding, and she will be bonded with the relationship she desires. She asks her to return to Anu as she needs her most and promises not to make a mistake again; says she is part of that family now. Nandini says she knows it feels with a family, etc.

Pakhi tells her brothers its happening, she never thought it would end this way. Samar also speaks emotionally. Pakhi cries. They both hug her. Anu returns home and asks family why they are sitting silently instead of enjoying in resort and asks Dolly to serve popcorn to everyone, especially choc popcorn for Baa; they have a short time left and they need to fill their palms with life, etc. Vanraj on the other side thinks Kavya wants marriage, Anu wants divorce, and he is unable to decide what he wants and cannot delay his decision. Anu cheers up family and makes their seating arrangement outside, says today is Anupama Vanraj Shah’s last night. Baa cries.

Anu consoles her that she will stay here as only Anupama and not Anupama Vanraj Shah, she shouldn’t waste this night with crying, sleeping, or destroying their dreams. She herself gets emotional and wipes her tears. She tells family that they will see their life’s happy highlights and asks Samar to play it on screen. They all laugh seeing family celebrations. Har Ghadi Badal Rahi Hai Roop Zindagi…song plays in the background. Vanraj looks at Kavya’s pic in his mobile. Samar dances seeing family dancing on screen. Pakhi joins him. Anu with a crying face acts as laughing.

Precap:

Anupama 12th May 2021 11th May 2021 Written Episode Update Precap :Anu and Vanraj sign divorce papers. Anu then returns her mangalsutra to Vanraj saying until there was a relationship, it had a value and now its a normal thread.

Read Online Anupama 11th May 2021 Written Episode . Today Latest New Full Episode Serial ByStar PlusIndian Drama Serial Anupama Complete Show Full Written Update, Written Update of Anupama 11th May 2021.

Telecast Date:11th May 2021

Distributed By :Star Plus And Hotstar