Anupama 11th May 2021 Written Update: Anupama alerts Vanraj

Today’s episode starts with Anupama alerting Kavya for taking such drastic step ever again. She says if she will leave than with whom she will fight and Leela will call ‘maida ki katori’. Kavya smiles. Doctor comes and tells to Kavya that the person who suicide dies one but the person who is left behind dies daily. He asks Kavya to promise to never take such decision ever. Kavya promises to the doctor.

Doctor asks everyone to leave and says Kavya needs a rest. Kavya asks Anupama to stay with her. Anupama says Vanraj is with her. Kavya insists Anupama to stay back with her. Doctor asks Anupama to stay with Kavya. Kavya reveals to Anupama that Vanraj told her that he will not give divorce to her thus, out of frustration she tried to commit suicide. She asks Anupama what she should do now. Anupama asks Kavya to keep a trust on her as tomorrow she will keep her words and will give divorce to Vanraj.

Other side, Samar feeds food to Leela and Nandini. Nandini asks Samar to have food to so that he can take care of the family. Paritosh come and feed food to Nandini. Dolly asks Vanraj to try snack made by her. Doctor meets Shah’s. Anupama come and tells to Shah’s that Kavya is fine. She confronts Vanraj and asks why he told to Kavya that he will not give divorce to her? Vanraj stands speechless. Anupama says to Vanraj that tomorrow their divorce will happen. She asks Vanraj not to force her to throw him out from her life forcefully. Shah’s stands shocked. Anupama says to Vanraj that it is their last night as husband and wife.

Later, Anupama thinks about her divorce with Vanraj. Vanraj goes to Kavya and apologize to him. He asks Kavya if she has turned crazy for ending her life for him. Kavya says to Vanraj that her life revolves around him. She asks Vanraj to give divorce to Anupama and free both of them from the misery.

Other side, Paritosh, Leela and Dolly talks about Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce. Along with Shah’s, Anupama and Vanraj thinks about divorce day. Nandini goes to Kavya if she needs anything. Kavya says she will get tomorrow what she needs in her life post Vanraj will give divorce to Anupama. There, Pakhi, Paritosh and Samar cries for Anupama and Vanraj.

Ahead, Anupama goes to Shah’s and asks them not to waste the night as it is last night of her as ‘Anupama Vanraj Shah’. She asks the family to celebrate. Here, Vanraj thinks Kavya wants to marry him and Anupama wants to give divorce. He thinks now he has to decide what he wants. Episode ends with Shah’s watching Anupama and Vanraj’s moments on projector.

Precap: Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce happens. Anupama returns Vanraj her mangalsutra.