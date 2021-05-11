ENTERTAINMENT

Anupama 11th May 2021 Written Update: Anupama alerts Vanraj

Anupama Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Today’s episode starts with Anupama alerting Kavya for taking such drastic step ever again. She says if she will leave than with whom she will fight and Leela will call ‘maida ki katori’. Kavya smiles. Doctor comes and tells to Kavya that the person who suicide dies one but the person who is left behind dies daily. He asks Kavya to promise to never take such decision ever. Kavya promises to the doctor.

Doctor asks everyone to leave and says Kavya needs a rest. Kavya asks Anupama to stay with her. Anupama says Vanraj is with her. Kavya insists Anupama to stay back with her. Doctor asks Anupama to stay with Kavya. Kavya reveals to Anupama that Vanraj told her that he will not give divorce to her thus, out of frustration she tried to commit suicide. She asks Anupama what she should do now. Anupama asks Kavya to keep a trust on her as tomorrow she will keep her words and will give divorce to Vanraj.

Other side, Samar feeds food to Leela and Nandini. Nandini asks Samar to have food to so that he can take care of the family. Paritosh come and feed food to Nandini. Dolly asks Vanraj to try snack made by her. Doctor meets Shah’s. Anupama come and tells to Shah’s that Kavya is fine. She confronts Vanraj and asks why he told to Kavya that he will not give divorce to her? Vanraj stands speechless. Anupama says to Vanraj that tomorrow their divorce will happen. She asks Vanraj not to force her to throw him out from her life forcefully. Shah’s stands shocked. Anupama says to Vanraj that it is their last night as husband and wife.

Later, Anupama thinks about her divorce with Vanraj. Vanraj goes to Kavya and apologize to him. He asks Kavya if she has turned crazy for ending her life for him. Kavya says to Vanraj that her life revolves around him. She asks Vanraj to give divorce to Anupama and free both of them from the misery.

Other side, Paritosh, Leela and Dolly talks about Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce. Along with Shah’s, Anupama and Vanraj thinks about divorce day. Nandini goes to Kavya if she needs anything. Kavya says she will get tomorrow what she needs in her life post Vanraj will give divorce to Anupama. There, Pakhi, Paritosh and Samar cries for Anupama and Vanraj.

Ahead, Anupama goes to Shah’s and asks them not to waste the night as it is last night of her as ‘Anupama Vanraj Shah’. She asks the family to celebrate. Here, Vanraj thinks Kavya wants to marry him and Anupama wants to give divorce. He thinks now he has to decide what he wants. Episode ends with Shah’s watching Anupama and Vanraj’s moments on projector.

Precap: Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce happens. Anupama returns Vanraj her mangalsutra.

Related Items:

Most Popular

76
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
23
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
21
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top