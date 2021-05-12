Anupama 12th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Vanraj’s Emotional Plea For Anupama

Anupama 12th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Anupama with family enjoys watching family’s celebration videos. Toshu seeing Rakhi’s video asks Samar to forward it as mom has changed for good now. Baa tells Anu that she knows she will do whatever she wishes, but she should understand that woman cannot fight against society; she is not going to America but after 2 lanes after divorce; people will taunt her as divorcee; they cannot change society’s thinking; they look at panchang and fix wedding since ages and since ages only woman is blamed. Anu says she knows how she has to suffer. Anu says one cannot bear continuous taunts like even a mountain cannot bear continuous drop of water on it and it breaks down, society doesn’t care for anyone. Anu says why should she bother about the society then, its a difficult path and she will walk on it. Baa says everyone like women who talk big but in other’s houses, but for their own house everyone want Anu kinda woman. Anu asks if she is stopping her because of that. Baa says as if she will stay back on her order. Anu says she will if she could. Family continues enjoying videos and falls asleep except Anu.

Anu cries, drapes blankets on them, and thinks this is her family and she won’t be part of her own family from tomorrow. She thinks this house is a replica of her house and she finds it difficult to leave it; it would have been good if Kinjal, Mamaji, and Bapuji would have been here, but its okay as other family members are with her now. She sleeps holding Pakhi and Baa’s hands and then looks at her and Vanraj’s video on screen. Mera Kuch Saman Tumhare Paas Pada Hai.. song plays in the background. She reminisces the quality time spent with him, him ignoring her for Kavya, cheating her, filing for divorce, etc.

Vanraj walks to her and asks to come along. She walks behind him and asks if he is fine. He says let us rethink about their decision. She tries to leave. He holds her hand and says a man who ever bent in front of anyone is bending in front of her and requests to change her decision, accepts that he made a big mistake and betrayed her, its hurting him a lot, he spent 25 years with him and cannot leave her in this situation, she should think about her children at least, Samar and Nandini have engagement tomorrow and will they be able to celebrate it under so much stress, Pakhi came out of depression just now and her mental condition will worsen with their divorce. He continues that how will she manage her treatment, how will she take care of her mother and brother’s expenses if she has to leave her job, even if she manages like usual, she has a support system in Toshu, Kinjal, and him; what is the use of self-respect which separates her from her family; he will give her divorce later once she gets well completely; she shouldn’t take any decision in haste as it will affect their family and children’s life and should change it for their sake. He kneels down and pleads not to go to court tomorrow and accept his request one last time. He cries hugging her and continues pleading. Anu stands speechless.

In the morning, Anu performs pooja. Whole family joins, he and Vanraj perform aarti togetehr. Kavya gets jealous seeing that and thinks they don’t seem to take divorce, but then thinks Anu will not back off from her promise for sure. She rushes towards their cottage. Anu and Vanraj show aarti to everyone and take Baa’s blessings. Kavya walks to Anu and showing her wrist thread asks if she broke her promise. Anu breaks thread and goes into flashback where Vanraj pleading her not to take divorce in this situation as its difficult for her to go away from family and even he cannot manage family without her; if she goes to her mother’s house with her illness, her mother and brother will think they kept her till she was working and sent her to them when she fell ill; she took care of family for years and now its their turn. Anu also cries loudly hugging him. Put of flashback, Baa asks Anu which promise maide ki katori Kavya is talking about. Vanraj says that he and Anu decided last night that they will not take divorce for now. Family gets happy hearing that. Kavya asks Anu if V is speaking truth. Anu asks her to calm down and tells Vanraj that last night Vanraj spoke and she just listened, her silence didn’t mean yes; she broke Kavya’s thread as her promise will be fulfiled today. Vanraj stands shocked hearing that while Kavya gets happy.

Precap: Anu and Vanraj sign divorce papers. Anu then returns her mangalsutra to Vanraj saying until there was a relationship, it had a value and now its a normal thread.

Update Credit to: MA