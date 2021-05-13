Anupama 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Anupama’s Ultimatum For Vanraj

Anupama 13th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Anupama tells that Vanraj he is remembering his family when relationship is breaking, but didn’t when he broke the relationship. She says he shouldn’t worry about his children as they are grown up; he need not bother about what her maika people’s opinion as daughter is belongs to other’s house but not her sorrows; he cannot decide everything; everyone thinks she is doing mistake; when husband has returned and is apologizing, she should apologize, Baa and Dolly think same; breaking a relationship is life’s biggest disaster, but living in a relationship without love is a much bigger disaster than that; when they are feeling so bad, they should imagine how bad she is feeling; nothing belongs to a women in her life, house belongs to MIL, happiness belongs to children, and dreams belong to husband; even if a woman wants to, she cannot lead her own life and if she wants to, people try to make her realize that she is making a big sin; they want her to forgive her husband and become a devi, but she cannot; she tried to forgive his ignorance, insult, betrayal; she tried a lot even yesterday, but she cannot; the moment she saw him and Kavya on her bed, she died 1000 deaths that moment and is unable to forget it. She continues that if she will stay with Vanraj, her whole life will be locked in that moment and she will die each moment; if Baa wants her to die each moment, she should tell her to stop the divorce. Baa doesn’t reply anything. Anu says its 6 a.m. and they will leave for court.

Kavya tells Vanraj that he is lucky that she loves him immensely, any other girl wouldn’t have seen even his face after so much happened; she killed her self-respect for him 1000 times and is doing same even now; if he does a mistake again, he will repent; she is a second woman and Anu’s enemy, even then Anu fulfilled her promise made to her enemy; he shouldn’t try to evade divorce today as she loves him immense and can hate him similarly. She returns to her cottage and informs Anirudh that Anu and Vanraj are leaving for their divorce finalization today and she is informing him about it so that even he gets ready to divorce her. She happily thinks her hope used to break always since years, but finally today whatever she wished is happening.

Update in Progress

Update Credit to: MA