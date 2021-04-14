Anupama 14th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – TMT

Anupama 14th April 2021 Episode Written Replace Serial By Star Plus. Learn Anupama 14 April 2021 (14/04/2021) Written Updates With TMT.com

Learn Anupama 14 April 2021 Written Episode replace on Our Official web site TMT.com. Now, Anupama 14th April 2021 Written Episode Replace Begins with Hasmuk mentioned Bailu for what purpose he introduced popcorn. Bailu tells to have popcorn since present isn’t having at their residence as of late.

Hasmuk opinions as of late, Leela had a battle with Sarla. Kavya marks her entrance on the home.

She uncovers to Hasmuk and Bailu that Pakhi isn’t at residence. Hasumk will get strained for Pakhi. There, Pakhi appreciates at Kabir’s gathering. Hasmuk and Bailu sneak into Pakhi’s room and get shocked discovering her no place.

Kavya advises to Hasmuk that Pakhi went to Kabir’s gathering and misled him. Hasmuk makes an attempt to name Pakhi. Pakhi doesn’t get Hasmuk’s name.

Within the interim, Kabir’s different companion spill drink on Pakhi’s companion gown. He apologizes to her. Kabir’s companion takes the younger woman with him to the washroom. Pakhi is left alone with Kabir.

On the alternative facet, Nandini mentioned Samar for what purpose he carried her to the sanctuary. She provides despite figuring out her dismal previous, he must take a pledge together with her? Samar makes Nandini dream of their wedding ceremony. He additional chooses to take seven pledges together with her. Right here, Hasmuk makes an attempt to name Pakhi.

Kavya tells to Hasmuk that Pakhi could also be an appreciating get together. Hasmuk calls Kinjal and enquires about Kabir. Kinjal speaks to Hasmuk, she doesn’t take into consideration Kabir nevertheless will try to find about him from Pakhi’s different companion.

Within the interim, Kavya thinks Hasmuk is occupied as a consequence of Pakhi. She chooses to go to Vanraj’s area to get separate from the letter. Vanraj’s uncle obstructs Kavya’s course. He requests that she take off from the home. Subsequently, Samar guarantees to Nandini to constantly uphold her. Right here, Kabir makes Pakhi awkward. Pakhi will get incensed with Kabir.

Hasmuk imparts a dialogue to Vanraj’s uncle and stresses for Pakhi. He laments and tells why Pakhi doesn’t took authorization from him. Hasmuk needs for Pakhi’s wellbeing. Vanraj’s uncle mentioned Hasmuk to not stress.

Afterward, Kabir makes an attempt to kiss Pakhi. Pakhi slaps Kabir for appearing up together with her. She provides Anupama instructed her to constantly retaliate some unacceptable. Pakhi requests that Kabir apologizes to her earlier than she yells and assemble society. Kabir apologizes to Pakhi.

Within the interim, Kavya once more makes an attempt to sneak inside Shah’s residence as soon as extra. Vanraj’s uncle stops Kavya as soon as extra.

