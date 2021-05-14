Anupama 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update • Tele Serial Update

Anupama 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on teleserialupdates.com

Anupama 14th May 2021 Anupama asks Vanraj shall they leave? They are late. Kavya says that she’s feeling bad for Anupama. She had waited for this day for so long, but now she is not able to see. Anupama and Vanraj start walking. Anupama recalls the time she had entered the house. Everyone is sad. Vanraj says in his mind, stop Anupama, there’s still time. But she doesn’t stop. Baa checks the time and says she did grah-pravesh exactly at this time. Anupama and Vanraj sit in a golf cart and leave from there. Baa and others cry. Baa says everything finished, she thought that the God will do some magic, but she lost that hope as well.

Vanraj and Anupama exit the golf cart. Vanraj gives car key to Anupama, but she tells him to drive so they can end the way they had started. They proceed toward the court. In car, Anupama looks at her mangalsutra. A couple on a bike comes near their car. They both look at the couple – how they are hugging. Vanraj drives away.

Baa gets a video call from Bapuji. Baa is crying. Bapuji says she never liked Anupama and now when she’s leaving, she is crying. Baa asks him whether he’s not feeling bad, he liked Anupama so much. He says he’s feeling bad, but you don’t get everything in life. People get such bahu with so much difficulty, they were lucky to have her for 25 years. They say good time, now they will face bad time too. He further tells her that she has her son, grand-children. Anupama is going to lose everyone and still she is staying strong. He advises her to stay strong.

Anupama receives a call from her lawyer. She informs him that they have left and will reach on time. She confirms that divorce will be done today, right? The lawyer tells her just to reach on time and tell the judge that they want divorce. After the call, she tells Vanraj that it’s the first time she’s seeing him drive so slow. He says and he didn’t see her hurrying so much. She asks him to drive faster. In mid-way, she reminds him that it’s the same road where they drove first time to a temple. He says and today, they are ending on the same road.

Baa blames Kavya for Anupama’s departure and asks she will let them meet her after she comes in the house, right? She requests Kavya not do anything now that will separate Anupama more from them. Kavya says that she is not a villain like Baa thinks. She just wants her happiness. Baa says there was a time she didn’t like Anupama, but today she’s crying for her. No one can replace Anupama. She can come in Vanraj’s life in place of Anupama, but she won’t be able to replace Anupama. She can make space for herself, but she will have to work hard for it. Everything will be destroyed after Anupama’s departure, and it will be her responsibility to take care of everything. It’s easy to snatch something, but hard to earn. Baa leaves. Kavya is confident that she will handle everything and hopes that the divorce is done today. Baa comes in the house. Toshu and others stare at her. Baa says that she didn’t go to fight, she just went to tell Kavya that by marrying Vanraj, she can become this house’s bahu, but she won’t be able to become Anupama.

Kavya is restless. Nandini comes to her and tells her to eat something now. Anupama and Vanraj have gone for the divorce, why is she still worried? Kavya says that the divorce is not done yet. Nandini tells her to relax. Kavya says she can’t because she doesn’t have faith in her destiny.

A bike comes very close to Vanraj’s car. He makes a sharp turn and escapes the accident. He tells Anupama that for a second, he felt it would be good if accident had happened. She tells him not to do an accident purposely. He says he’s not that fool. She says that he’s still a fool. They argue on it. He tells her that if she was that understanding, then she would have understood what he’s trying to make her understand since last few days. She says he’s using the wrong way. He says she’s stubborn. She says if she’s stubborn, then he’s a khadus. He stops the car and they continue arguing. He says why they are arguing. Policemen come and say love increases by fighting, but is it their age to fight? Vanraj says that they weren’t fighting. Policeman tells them to go home and do whatever they want. Vanraj drives. Vanraj and Anupama laugh recalling how policemen called them tota-maina (love birds). She says no one called them that when they were newly married and saying now when they are going for divorce. She further says it’s so strange, normally people are crying when going for divorce, and they are laughing. Vanraj says they are lucky that they got this moment in such time.

