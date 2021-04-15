Anupama 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Show Updates





Anupama fifteenth April 2021 Pakhi feels responsible for mendacity to household for her silly classmate Kabir. She thinks as Bapuji says, she ought to inform mother and father earlier than going out. Kavya enters Vanraj’s room through balcony climbing ladder and thinks if Anu can enter like this throughout holi pageant, why can’t she. She drops vase. Baa listening to sound walks in pondering a cat will need to have come and searches it. Kavya hides behind her. Pakhi informs Baa that Anu and Vanraj are coming. Baa walks away together with her. Kavya searches Vanraj and Anu’s divorce date letter and discovering it thinks why did V conceal his divorce date from her; he didn’t even inform his household about it or else they wouldn’t have deliberate picnic for him and Anu and Baa/Pakhi wouldn’t have been flying excessive with hopes, see will take pleasure in seeing household’s response when she is going to inform them about divorce date.

Vanraj with Anu returns dwelling with grocery buying on the best way. Kavya whistles at them and feedback that seeing them, it appears like their picnic went properly. Baa walks out with household and says she didn’t know society has stored white cat as watchman. Kavya says they’re world’s coolest couple who went on picnic even when their divorce date may be very close to. Baa says they’re couple and might go wherever they need to, why is she jealous. She says good they frolicked collectively as they’re getting divorced after 2 days. Household stands shocked listening to that. Kavya reveals divorce date letter to them. Kavya taunts Vanraj that she thought he didn’t inform solely her, however he didn’t inform even his household; anyhow 1 day is gone and just one.5 days are left, so all the most effective. She walks away smirking holding divorce date letter.

Household walks in sadly. Vanraj follows them. Anu stands remembering Kavya’s taunts. Vanraj walks to Anu and holding her hand says there’s nonetheless a while left and takes her in. Pakhi asks why didn’t they inform them about it. Baa says in order that they don’t really feel dangerous. Bapuji says in order that they’ll collect good reminiscences with household until separation. Anu and Vanraj apologize. Pakhi cries vigorously hugging them and says it means tomorrow morning they are going to be having solely 48 hours left. Anu says folks don’t get 2 hours of peaceable life, however they’re getting 48 hours to take pleasure in life. She describes all her pending chores and says she willl put together tea for them first after which gajar halwa for her Sweety. Bapuji consoles Pakhi.

Samar with Nandini returns dwelling and asks her get out of taxi. She says she doesn’t need to, however has to go. He kisses her brow and hopes he takes her alongside, however then says that day will come quickly. Pal Do Pal..tune performs within the background. She holds his hand, kisses his dance trophy and provides it to him. He throws flying kiss on her, and she or he goes to her home. He then Anu in kitchen remembers hoping to purchase her a home. Anu sees trophy and will get pleased realizing Samar got here. Samar says rockstar mummy’s rockstar son and touches her toes. She blesses him. He says he missed her. She says even she missed him lots. He offers credit score of his trophy to her and says folks clap for kids forgetting that mummies are actual winners. She thanks him for the best way he’s, being the world’s greatest son, supporting her and being her energy at all times. He asks why is she giving farewell speech now itself, she shouldn’t give this speech when she is going to go or else he’ll cry. She smiles. He says they’ve numerous reminiscences connected to this kitchen, reminiscing all of the occasions. Anu says that is their hangout place, they used to assist one another right here and its very particular for them. He emotionally says he’ll member their reminiscences, her, her meals, her scolding, and many others. She says even she is going to miss all that and hugs him.

