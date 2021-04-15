LATEST

Anupama 15th April 2021 Written Update: Kavya disclose Vanraj and Anupama’s divorce

At present’s episode begins with Pakhi speaking to herself. She asks if she is blissful mendacity to her household for Kabir. Pakhi says Hasmuk is true, Dad and mom are all the time proper. Right here, Kavya with the assistance of a ladder sneaks inside Vanraj’s room. Vase fall and Leela thinks who’s at Vanraj’s room. Kavya hides behind Leela. Leela appears to be like for a cat in Vanraj’s room. Pakhi comes and informs Leela that Vanraj and Anupama is returning residence. Leela and Pakhi needs for Vanraj and Anupama’s togetherness.

There, Kavya learns about Vanraj’s divorce. She decides to show Anupama and Vanraj in entrance of Shah’s. Kavya thinks it will likely be enjoyable as soon as she is going to reveal divorce date to Shah’s. Vanraj and Anupama return. Vanraj says he doesn’t perceive why housewives will get blissful put up buying coriander. Anupama says to Vanraj that one that cooks solely is aware of the worth of contemporary coriander. She asks Vanraj to odor. Vanraj smells. Kavya comes from behind. Shah’s comes out too. Kavya reveals inside one and a half-days; Vanraj and Anupama will get divorced formally. Shah’s stands shocked.

Kavya smirks put up revealing about Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce to Shah’s. Anupama and Vanraj stands surprised too. Pakhi cries studying about Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce. Shah’s goes inside. Anupama is left alone. Vanraj comes and takes Anupama with him. He says to Anupama that few time is left. Vanraj brings Anupama residence. Pakhi questions Vanraj and Anupama for hiding about their divorce. Hasmuk and Leela tells to Pakhi as a result of Vanraj and Anupama doesn’t needed to harm them. Hasmuk provides Vanraj and Anupama needs to create blissful moments with them.

Pakhi and Kinjal hugs Anupama. Pakhi says much less time is left. Anupama says within the leftover hours she has a lot work to do. She asks Hasumk to not fear as she is not going to cry. Anupama says she doesn’t have a time to cry. Pakhi cries for Anupama. Kinjal and Leela console Pakhi.

Different facet, Samar and Nandini comes again residence too. Nandini says to Samar that she doesn’t need to reside individually with him. Samar showers kiss to Nandini. Nandini offers Samar his trophy. Each spends high quality time collectively.

Afterwards, Anupama will get blissful seeing Samar. Samar dedicates his trophy to Anupama. Each laughs. Anupama says thanks to Samar for all the time being together with her. She calls Samar world’s greatest son. Samar stands emotional. He asks Anupama the day she is going to go away the home he’ll cry listening to her speech. Anupama console Samar. Samar and Anupama recollects their moments at kitchen. Anupama will get emotional seeing the kitchen. Samar says to Anupama that he’ll miss her presence in his life. Anupama says to Samar, she is going to miss him too. (Episode Ends)

Precap: Vanraj asks Kavya to go away him alone together with his household until his divorce. Anupama thinks why she is feeling odd inspite understanding divorce goes to occur.

