Anupama 15th May 2021 Written Episode Update • Tele Serial Update

Anupama 15th May 2021 Anu tells Vanraj that he can support her as he wanted to and picking her bag and water bottle says they are getting late. Kavya tells Nandini that she used to feel bad for herself always, but when the day she always wanted has come, she is feeling bad for Anu. Anu walks towards door. Vanraj hopes she stops and backs off. Anu stops walking a bit and starts walking again. Baa says its 7:12 a.m. and this was the time when Anupama had her graha pravesh. Anu and Vanraj get into trolley and leave. Baa cries that Thakurji didn’t help her all, she thought he would do something, but didn’t. Advaith’s assistant gives Vanraj car keys. Vanraj asks Anu to drive car. She asks if he is fine. He says he is. She says then he should drive as he drove a rented car when he brought her home after marriage, they should end the chapter the way they started. Leja Mujhe Saath Tere..song plays in the background. Vanrajj drives car. Anu looks at her mangalsutra. Vanraj imagines himself and Anu in passing by couple.

Baa continues crying vigorously. Bapuji video calls her and asks if she is remembering her bidayi. She asks not to joke. He says she never liked Anu, then why she is crying. Baa says he is her husband and not MIL to taunt, Anu is leaving when she started loving her; says he loved Anu the most, then if he is not feeling bad. He says he is, lucky people get such a good bahu, they are lucky to spend 25 years with Anu, they saw happiness for 25 years and now will see sorrows; she should trust Thakurji and accept whatever is happening. Baa says he is ruthless. He says she should console herself as she has still her son and grandsons left with her, but Anu lost everything.

Anu gets her advocate’s call and informs him that they are not he way and will reach court on time. He says she should tell the judge that she wants divorce when he asks. She says he need not worry. She then asks Vanraj why he is driving so slowly today. He asks why she is in a hurry. She reminds him of a place that leads to the temple which they went after marriage. They both remember the incident.

Pakhi informs Dolly that Baa has gone to Kavya, don’t know what will happen. Dolly says even she cannot tolerate Kavya and she deserves it. Toshu and Samar say whatever it is, they cannot let Kavya punished as she will stay with them in some days. Pakhi says Baa has anger and Kavya has attitude, so they will fight for sure. Baa walks to Kavya and says her bahu went away from her because of Kavya, Kavya will show her right on their house after Anu divorce Vanraj, will she stop Anu from entering home. Kavya says they all think her as a villain, she just needs her happiness and will not snatch others’ relationship. Baa says she used to hate Anu before, but now truly loves Anu and wants only her as bahu/DIL as she is true to her name and nobody can take her place; Kavya can get a place in Vanraj’s heart but not in other family members’ hearts, she has to earn her place like Anu and work hard as everything will shatter after Anu leaves; she must be thinking she won the battle after getting Vanraj, but snatching is easy and sacrificing is difficult. Kavya thinks she will handle everything once Vanraj and Anu’s divorce happens without any problem. Vanraj drives car rashly and escapes accident.

Baa returns home and tells family that she did not fight with Kavya and just told her that she can get Vanraj after marrying him but cannot become like him. Nandini asks Kavya to have something as she didn’t even have water since yesterday. Kavya says she doesn’t need anything. Nanidini says she should relax as uncle and aunty have gone for divorce. Kavya says she cannot trust her fate and cannot relax until Vanraj shows her divorce papers.

Vanraj escapes accident and asks Anu if she is fine. She says yes, nothing wrong will happen today. He says he hopes accident happens today. She asks not to ram the car purposefully. Their nok jhok starts. He stops car and their nok jhok continues, he asks why are they fighting. She says she is not. Constables asks why are they showing their love on road and asks them to stop becoming tota maina and leave. They apologize and drive car away. Anju laughs remembering words tota maina and says its weird that they are laughing their way for divorce. He says they are lucky to laugh even in this situation.

