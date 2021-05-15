ENTERTAINMENT

Anupama 15th May 2021 Written Update: a tough call for Vanraj and Anupama

Today’s episode starts with Vanraj apologizing to Anupama for accusing her for everything. He recalls his moments with Anupama. Vanraj recalls his hurtful word which he used for Anupama and apologize to the latter for his deeds. Anupama stops Vanraj’s mouth with her hand. Vanraj asks Anupama to excuse him for hurting her. Anupama says to Vanraj that she forgive him for everything. Vanraj sit shocked.

There, Samar shares with the doctor that he shouldn’t have listen to Anupama and should have accompanied her to the court. He gets angry on himself. Doctor makes Samar understand that Anupama and Vanraj wanted to be a couple for the day thus, it is good no one accompanied them. Samar takes the stress. Doctor cheers up Samar and asks him instead of taking stress during tough situation one should do silly things to drain out stress. Samar laughs. Next, Doctor gets sad and tells to Samar that he worries for Anupama as her full report will come today.

Here, Anupama says Vanraj that she also did lots of mistake and apologizes to him. Vanraj says to Anupama that she said ‘sorry’ correctly this time. Both laughs. Other side, Samar tells to Shah’s that it is 9 AM and Vanraj-Anupama’s divorce might be happening. Kavya thinks today nothing wrong should happen.

Anupama and Vanraj reach court. Guard out there refuses to take Anupama and Vanraj inside and says gate closes 15 mins before. Anupama says they are just 1 min later. Guard refuses to listen to Anupama and misbehaves with her. Vanraj gets angry on Guard for misbehaving with Anupama. Later, Anupama tricks Guard and enters the court. Anupama’s lawyer takes the incharge of getting their number for divorce. Vanraj and Anupama waits for their turn. Both recalls their moments with each other.

Shah’s sees the time and thinks divorce hearing for Anupama and Vanraj might be going on. Leela feels bad. Kavya gets restless too seeing the time. Furthermore, Anupama and Vanraj’s name is announced. Anupama offers water to Vanraj before going inside. Vanraj refuses. Anupama drinks the water.

Ahead, Samar asks the family to think what will happen post-divorce rather than worrying about the divorce because no one can stop divorce today. Leela agree with Samar.

Other side, Lawyer asks Anupama and Vanraj to be confident in front judge and convince him that both are taking the divorce willingly. Anupama agree. Judge asks Vanraj and Anupama to sign the paper. Vanraj recalls his moments with Anupama and hesitates to sign. Pen from Vanraj’s hand falls. (Episode Ends)

Precap: Judge grants Vanraj and Anupama’s divorce. Doctor receives Anupama’s report and wonders how he should tell to Anupama as she is already dealing with divorce stress.

