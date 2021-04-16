Anupama 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Vanraj’s Warning To Kavya – TMT Updates

Anupama sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Anupama asks Samar to indicate his trophy to household. He says as you order boss. She means that he shouldn’t suppose that he’s world’s finest dancer by profitable this trophy as there’s a lengthy solution to success and he’ll work onerous and by no means get conceited together with his success. He guarantees. She says she’s going to put together some candy for him. He says she forgot their happywala dance and dances along with her with Meri Dunya Hai Tujhme Kahin..music taking part in within the background. She emotionally hugs him once more after dance and asks him once more to indicate his trophy to everybody. He leaves. She thinks she needed to tell him that there are solely 2 days left for divorce, however seeing his happiness, she doesn’t need to spoil it.

Samar exhibits trophy to Bapuji first. Bapuji says he knew solely he would win this trophy. Samafr says he needed to for mummy’s sake and informs that Vanrja motivated him to win this trophy. Bapuji says his son has grown as much as perceive and comply with his tasks. Samar says he has to for his mummy. Bapuji says Anupama is fortunate to have a son like him. Samar asks to tell him intimately what occurred behind him. Bapuji says Anupama and Vanraj went to resort and have been caught there due to which he needed to bear Baa and yadon ki barat/Mamaji. Samar laughs. Bapuji says something can occur in life. Samar says they’ll’t say when there can be curfew and flight can be canceled.

Nandini sees Kavya packing her garments and asks if she is shifting some place else. Kavya fortunately says there is no such thing as a want for that as Vanraj is getting divorced in 2 days and she’s going to shift to his home. Nandini stands shocked listening to that. Kavya says even her line is obvious after Anu’s divorce and she will marry Samar. Nandini says LOL for her day dreaming and he or she is popping psycho day-to-day. Vanraj enters and says Nandini is telling proper, says he desires to speak to Kavya. Anu whereas cooking thinks she knew this is able to occur, then why she is feeling dangerous. Kavya asks Vanraj what the hell was that, why did he help Nandini. He says if she continues her bizarre acts, complete world will name her psycho; why did she inform about his divorce date to household as he needed to tell them in his manner. She says he ought to have knowledgeable about it to her. He says he didn’t come to debate about it and warns her to keep away from him and his household for two days and don’t care any drama or challenge. She thinks when she waited for thus many 12 months, she will wait for two extra days, however will accompany V for his divorce finalization in order that he shouldn’t do any drama there.

Mamaji enjoys juice sitting on Baa’s swinger and tells Bapuji that till Didi/Baa is awake, he can not sit on it, Baa’s divorce can by no means occur. He asks if Vanraj and Anu’s divorce can’t be stopped. Bapuji asks why don’t he neglect this challenge when he can neglect all the pieces. He says his didi is in deep sorrow due to this. Bapuji says relationships give them each happiness and sorrows. Mamaji jokes that he didn’t marry for a similar motive as Ranveer Singh married Deepika and determined to not marry. GHe continues joking.

Vanraj sees Anu cooking with Tere Bina Jiya Jayena..music performs within the radio. Anu reminisces her massaging his again and he insisting her to sing a music for her. She sings Tere Bina Jiya Jayena..music. He says she praises her singing and falls down. She hopes she sings for him complete life like this. Out of flashback, she appears at him getting inside dwelling. Pakhi in her room cries watching her dad and mom’ pics on laptop computer. Kinjal walks to her. She asks Kinjal to do one thing that may cease mummy papa’s divorce. Kinjal says no matter they’ll do can be dangerous for mummy papa and its their lives they usually can dwell the way in which they’re; mummy papa are in additional sorrow than them. Pakhi asks why are they doing this then. Kinjal asks if she’s going to put on the gown which she doesn’t like or have meals which she doesn’t like. Pakhi says no. Kinjal asks then how can they power anybody to dwell with somebody whom they don’t like; of their nation, dad and mom sacrifice for youngsters’s life; good mummy took her choice at the least and stood for herself when its a query of her dignity, she is pleased with mummy; no matter occurs can be for good. Pakhi says she doesn’t know what to do as her mentor Toshu will not be right here. Kinjal says she is right here although. Pakhi says she’s going to combat until the tip and never quit. Kinjal thinks its higher to just accept the reality as a substitute of operating away from it.

Anu prepares cake and searches gems choc for adornment. She finds gems close by which Vanraj purchased and decorates cake. Bapuji walks in and asks if she ready cake. She says her son gained trophy, so celebration is a should. He asks about gems and he or she describes its story. He says no matter occurs is for good and asks about Vanraj motivating Samar. Anu says at the least they tried to reconcile their variations. Anu asks him to assist them reconcile their variations when she will not be right here. He will get emotional and says father wants son’s help when he turns into gold; he has a son, however his daughter is leaving him.

Precap: Anu apologizes Samar for not informing him about divorce date. He says he’s sorry as a substitute for not seeing her sorrow busy in his celebration. Kids cry hugging him. Anu and Vanraj get up at midnight and suppose they solely have 48 hours left.

Replace Credit score to: MA