Anupama 17 April 2021 Written Update: Will Anupama – Vanraj divorce stop for this reason? – TMT

Serial Anupama as soon as once more left all of the exhibits behind within the TRP race. The day of Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce has come very shut. All of the households are sad with this. Anupama and Vanraj keep in mind their outdated days, with which they turn into very emotional. Right here Kavya is pleased that he’ll now enter the Shah household.

Anupama episode aired on seventeenth April 2021 goes to be very emotional. Each Anupama and Vanraj are very stressed and upset concerning the divorce. On this episode, it will likely be proven that Samar is seen apologizing to Anupama and says that she ignores her issues in entrance of others’ happiness. In the meantime, Nandini and Pakhi, and Samar hug Anupama.

Right here Anupama and Vanraj lie of their respective rooms, however each are usually not feeling sleepy. Each suppose that there are solely 48 hours left of their divorce. However the viewers goes to get to see the brand new observe right here. The present will present an element with lockdown, attributable to which the court docket will probably be closed. Because of this, the divorce date of Anupama and Vanraj may also go forward.

Now it will likely be attention-grabbing to see what the response of Kavya is after this information. Kavya’s dream of marriage is watery once more, and the way does she cope with it. On the similar time, Anupama and Vanraj get some extra time to stay collectively. The entire household turns into thrilled with this.

Within the final episode, you noticed that Samar comes house along with her trophy and goes to Anupama first. Anupama will get slightly emotional Samar with the trophy. Right here Kavya packs her belongings from Nandini’s home and tells her that Anupama and Vanraj will get divorced in two days, after which they’ll shift to their home.

