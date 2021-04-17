Anupama 17th April 2021 Written Episode Update: No Telecast – TMT Updates

Anupama seventeenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

No episode tonight

Because of longer episodes of different Star Plus serials.

Subsequent episode of Anupama will air on Monday, nineteenth April.

In subsequent episode: Anupama apologizes Samar for not informing him about divorce date. He says he’s sorry as a substitute for not seeing her sorrow busy in his celebration. Kids cry hugging him. Anupama and Vanraj get up at midnight and suppose they solely have 48 hours left.

Replace Credit score to: MA