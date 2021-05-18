Anupama 18th May 2021 Written Episode Update • Tele Serial Update

Anupama 18th May 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on teleserialupdates.com

Anupama 18th May 2021 Anupama and Vanraj are in the car. Anupama asks Advait to play the music. Vanraj says the journey is long, so it is difficult to travel. Advait says thank god, you people said. He says he is habitual to talk to just married people and doesn’t know about the protocol with just divorced people. He plays the breakup song and tells that it is not situational, but not a bad song. Vanraj says yes. Baa asks Dolly to cook food fast as they must be coming home. Dolly asks Pakhi to peel the peas. Pakhi asks if mummy will eat with us. Baa says if not with her maas then will she eat with Maharani of England. She says her medicine is strong, so we shall take care of her else her body can’t bear it. She says my bahu and then realizes that they are divorced now. She hopes she doesn’t call her bahu in front of her.

Toshu tells Samar that today their hope and family will break, they had waited for their parents since their childhood in their rooms, even today they will come in a car and get down, but everything will not be the same. He says I know that they are two individuals before the parents and doing what they think right, but he wants to fight with them and asks them to stay together. He says he doesn’t know how to tackle the situation. Samar says you are just now hurt, and pained. You will soon be habitual to it. He says they must be coming home in some time. Advait stops the car and gets into the old vehicle. They sit in it while Advait drives off.

Everyone waits for Vanraj and Anupama. They reach home. Anupama smiles to show Baa. Baa walks to her and hugs her. Dolly, Samar, and others hug Anupama and Vanraj. Kavya smiles. Baa asks them to freshen up and tells that she will serve food. Vanraj walks with baa and looks at Anupama. Anupama asks Samar about his message. She asks about the arrangements. Vanraj asks what? Samar gives the keys to Anupama. Anupama walks towards the name plate and takes out Anupama’s house from the wall. She tells Vanraj that when she is not his wife and not baa’s bahu then her house is not this, but that and signs them to their new home. She says Samar thought about me and thanks to him. Vanraj asks if it was important to do. Anupama says yes. Baa asks if she thinks that she will do as per her wish and orders her to stay with them in their house. She says when we shift to Ahmedabad then you have to go. She says you are not Vanraj’s wife and not my bahu, but you are still my daughter. She asks her to agree silently else she will slap her. She holds her hand and tries to take her inside. Anupama stops her and says you have the right to punish me and I have the right to be stubborn, today I can’t agree with your sayings.

She touches her feet and says goodbye. She tells Kavya that Samar enquired, but there was no room in the resort so Advait gave the room nearby your room. She asks if she has any problems. Kavya says no and says all the best. Anupama says even you. She walks towards her house. Title song plays. Anupama looks at her family standing in her house. She sticks her nameplate on the wall and opens the door. She looks at her family members. Samar signs her. Anupama smiles and gets inside. Vanraj stands upset. Samar thinks to take food for her in some time.

Anupama looks at the room and reminisces everyone calling her for their needs. She keeps her hand on her ears as their voices echo in her ears. Door bell rings. Anupama thinks Samar came and opens the door. Kavya comes there with tea and says you have supported me in tough times, so I will also not leave you. She says you don’t have the home or husband, not even sautan, as you are not married to him any longer. She tells that even their relationship is changed, but they will be friends and she will not stop her from talking to anyone and not even Vanraj. She tells that she thought that she will be very happy when Vanraj divorces her but seeing her sadness, she is not happy. Anupama says she is not sad. Kavya says but not happy too, you wanted this life so got it. Anupama says life has to be made, even I will make it. She thanks her for the tea. Kavya asks her to tell if she needs anything. Anupama thinks I will set my life, but you, try to make a place for yourself in the family members’ hearts. Kavya comes to Vanraj’s house. Baa asks why did she come here? Kavya asks Baa to take sweets. Baa scolds her for bringing sweets to their house, where just now divorce happened. Kavya asks her to see and gives the invitation card. Baa sees it and gives it to Vanraj.

Advait comes to Anupama and says he will say straight as she wants to listen. Anupama asks if her test reports came. Vanraj asks what the hell is this Kavya? Kavya says this is our marriage card. Baa asks Samar to bring her slipper. Kavya says she always wanted her love. She says Vanraj is divorced now, and even my divorce date is almost finalized, so why to delay the marriage. She asks Samar, Toshu, and Pakhi to select a destination for the destination wedding and asks Baa to keep the card in the temple being the elder of the family.

Advait informs Anupama that her tumor is malignant, and says you have cancer. Anupama looks on.

Anupama 19th May 2021 18th May 2021 Written Episode Update Precap :Advait tells Anupama that if she has courage then they will kick this illness together. She writes a motivational message on a chit and sticks on the dressing table. Kavya asks Vanraj to look at Anupama and says she is so confident and unaffected. They hear Anupama and Advait laughing. Vanraj gets upset.