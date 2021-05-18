ENTERTAINMENT

Anupama 18th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Telly Updates

Anupama 18th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Anupama and Vanraj are in the car. Anupama asks Advait to play the music. Vanraj says journey is long, so it is difficult to travel. Advait says thank god, you people said. He says he is habitual to talk to just married people and doesn’t know about the protocol with just divorced people. He plays the break up song and tells that it is not situational, but not a bad song. Vanraj says yes. Baa asks Dolly to cook food fast as they must be coming home. Dolly asks Pakhi to peel the peas. Pakhi asks if mummy will eat with us. Baa says if not with her maas then will she eat with Maharani of England. She says her medicine is strong, so we shall take care of her else her body can’t bear it. She says my bahu and then realizes that they are divorced now. She hopes she don’t call her bahu infront of her.

