Anupama 18th May 2021 Written Update: Anupama gives one more shock to Shah’s, Kavya invites Leela for her wedding with Vanraj

Today’s episode starts with Advait driving a car for Anupama and Vanraj. Anupama asks Advait if he can play a song. Vanrja asks Advait to play as road is long. Advait says to Anupama and Vanraj it is good they themselves asked him as he was getting bore too. Vanraj asks Advait then why he didn’t played earlier. Advait says he was hesitant because they just got divorced. He plays a ‘Break up song’. Anupama and Vanraj feels uncomfortable with the song. Advait says it is a good song, well-suiting a situation.

Here, Leela asks Dolly to prepare good food. Dolly asks Pakhi to help her in peeling peas. Pakhi asks Leela if Anupama will have food with them. Leela address ‘Anupama’ as her daughter in law and gets teary thinking she should avoid calling Anupama her daughter-in law. There, Paritosh shares a talk with Samar. He shares with him that he is not able to accept Vanraj and Anupama’s divorce. Later, Anupama and Vanraj reach home. Shah’s hugs Anupama and Vanraj and welcome them. Kavya smiles looking at Anupama. Leela asks Vanraj and Anupama to freshen up and have food.

Anupama and Samar stays back. Samar gives keys to Anupama. Anupama announces she will stay separately from now. Vanraj and Shah’s stands shocked. Anupama thanks Samar for arranging house for her. Vanraj scolds Samar and Anupama support Samar. Leela doesn’t allow Anupama to stay separately. She says to Anupama that she is not her daughter-in law that doesn’t mean she will do anything now. Anupama gets adamant to leave the house and walks into her new house. Kavya and Anupama wishes each other good luck.

Vanraj and Shah’s stands shocked seeing Anupama walking into her new house. Samar decides to take food for Anupama sometimes later. Anupama recalls her moments with Shah’s and stands teary. She closes her ear and sits. Kavya brings tea for Anupama. She says to Anupama that she never left her in tough time thus, she too will keep her friendship with her. Kavya sarcastically taunts Anupama. Anupama gives a befitting reply to Kavya. Ahead, Kavya shocks Shah’s by giving them her wedding card with Vanraj. Leela gets angry on Kavya.

There, Advait reveals to Anupama that she has a cancer. Anupama stands shocked. (Episode Ends)

Precap: Advait decides to help Anupama. Vanraj spots Advait with Anupama and gets envy. Kavya fills Vanraj’s ear against Anupama.