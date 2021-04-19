Anupama 19 April 2021 Written Update: Only 48 hours left for Vanraj – Anupama’s divorce, what will happen next? – TMT

A variety of emotional observe is being proven as of late within the serial Anupama. As Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce is getting nearer, all of the members of the family have turn out to be very upset. Anupama and Vanraj are additionally very nervous about it. Each are remembering the moments spent collectively. Alternatively, Kavya Shah is dreaming of coming into the household.

In Anupama episode aired on nineteenth April 2021, it is going to be proven that Pakhi will get emotional after seeing Samar and tells him that Mummy and Papa will likely be divorced. Listening to this, we get unlucky. Nandina explains to Samar that she doesn’t must be depressed. Let Anupama aunty reside in response to your individual accord.

Right here, Vanraj and Anupama are of their respective rooms, and each are unable to sleep. Each the edges maintain altering, however nobody can sleep even for some time. Anupama and Vanraj bear in mind each previous factor, and each of them turn out to be stressed. Whereas pondering this, the eyes of each of them get caught.

The following day Vanraj and Anupama come up and suppose that there are solely 48 hours left for divorce. Now it is going to be fairly thrilling to see if each of them are actually divorced or not. Will the Divorce of Anupama and Vanraj be halted for some cause. Will Kavya’s dream stay a dream?

Within the final episode, you noticed that Samar comes dwelling together with her trophy and goes to Anupama first. Anupama will get just a little emotional Samar with the trophy. Right here Kavya packs her belongings from Nandini’s home and tells her that Anupama and Vanraj will get divorced in two days, after which they are going to shift to their home.