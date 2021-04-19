LATEST

Anupama 19 April 2021 Written Update: Only 48 hours left for Vanraj – Anupama’s divorce, what will happen next? – TMT

Avatar
By
Posted on
The News Crunch

A variety of emotional observe is being proven as of late within the serial Anupama. As Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce is getting nearer, all of the members of the family have turn out to be very upset. Anupama and Vanraj are additionally very nervous about it. Each are remembering the moments spent collectively. Alternatively, Kavya Shah is dreaming of coming into the household.

In Anupama episode aired on nineteenth April 2021, it is going to be proven that Pakhi will get emotional after seeing Samar and tells him that Mummy and Papa will likely be divorced. Listening to this, we get unlucky. Nandina explains to Samar that she doesn’t must be depressed. Let Anupama aunty reside in response to your individual accord.

Right here, Vanraj and Anupama are of their respective rooms, and each are unable to sleep. Each the edges maintain altering, however nobody can sleep even for some time. Anupama and Vanraj bear in mind each previous factor, and each of them turn out to be stressed. Whereas pondering this, the eyes of each of them get caught.

The following day Vanraj and Anupama come up and suppose that there are solely 48 hours left for divorce. Now it is going to be fairly thrilling to see if each of them are actually divorced or not. Will the Divorce of Anupama and Vanraj be halted for some cause. Will Kavya’s dream stay a dream?

Within the final episode, you noticed that Samar comes dwelling together with her trophy and goes to Anupama first. Anupama will get just a little emotional Samar with the trophy. Right here Kavya packs her belongings from Nandini’s home and tells her that Anupama and Vanraj will get divorced in two days, after which they are going to shift to their home.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
31
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
30
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
27
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
27
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
25
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
24
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
24
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
24
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top