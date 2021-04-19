Anupama 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Show Updates





Anupama nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode Replace, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Anupama nineteenth April 2021 Anupama emotionally tells Bapuji that they’ve solely 2 days left for divorce and won’t waste it crying. Bapuji asks if she knowledgeable Samar about divorce date. She says she couldn’t seeing his trophy and can later, says cake is prepared and they need to name Baa and minimize it. He says she already slept, so that they shouldn’t disturb her. She says they shall minimize the cake tomorrow then. He says they will minimize it TMT, grabs few choc items and runs away.

Samar enters Pakhi’s room to point out his trophy when he sees her crying and asks purpose. She hugs him crying vigorously and informs that mummy papa are getting divorce in 2 days. Samar is shocked to listen to that and says mummy didn’t inform him but. Pakhi will get Toshu’s video name who needs for Samar’s trophy and says he’ll get raksha bandhan present for Pakhi. Samar informs him that mummy and Mr. Shah are getting divorced. Pakhi requests him to cease their dad and mom’ divorce. Toshu is shocked and says papa didn’t inform him about it in any respect. Samar says allow us to respect their dad and mom’ choice. Pakhi says at present is sibling day and she or he is fortunate to have them as her siblings. All of them 3 bond properly. Samar feels unhappy that mummy didn’t inform him about divorce.

Samar meets Nandini who says she simply came upon through Kavya that uncle and aunty are getting divorced in 2 days. He says he isn’t wonderful. She says even she wasn’t when her dad and mom divorced and didn’t know what to do. He says mummy hid the this fact from him. She says that’s as a result of Anu aunty desires to guard him. He says that isn’t honest and he’s feeling bizarre. She suggests to make the remaining 2 days particular for Anu and complete household. He says she is true, mummy did a lot for them, they need to give her a lot happiness that she ought to change her choice of leaving them. She asks him to go and spend time with household as a substitute of her. He thanks her and says she explains and solves his points so simply and leaves throwing flying kisses on her. He returns residence and tells Anu that she instructed that he’s finest buddy and so they by no means cover issues with finest mates, then why did she. She says sorry. He says he was so engrapsed in his life that he didn’t see her sorrows. She asks him to cease crying. He says allow us to be completely happy for the remaining 2 days and gives her ghungroo. She says not at present as sorrows come uninvited repeatedly and so they inform pretend smile to inform sorrow that they aren’t at residence, however some day they should face it. She cries emotionally hugging him.

Pakhi writes a notice to universe to maintain her dad and mom completely happy after no matter choices they take, she was egocentric to want just for her and is wishing for the primary time for her dad and mom, she wants happiness in her dad and mom’ lives. Samar noticing that wipes her tears and says now he can say that they’re fortunate to have her. He additionally writes a letter. After someday, Pakhi blindfolds him and takes him to lounge to chop a cake with Anu and Nandini. Anu says she was unhappy, however despatched away sorrow and introduced happiness again, and many others. He cuts cake whereas Pakhi and Nandini sings congratulations and celebrations..tune for him. He feeds cake to Anu, then holds his leg as a consequence of leg damage. Anu asks how did it occur. He says throughout dance observe. Nandini says Samar could be very courageous. Anu says like mom like son and exhibits her leg damage. Pakhi asks how did it occur. She describes her childhood story when she received injured and her father inspired her to combat with ache and obtain her objective, says she learnt it from her father. He says he learnt it from her and hugs her. She asks to show it to her once more then.

After someday, she passes by Vanraj’s room and stops reminiscing Kavya informing household about divorce. She tries to knock the door, however stops. Koi Faryaad Tere Dil Me Dabi Ho Jaise..tune performs within the background. She returns to her room and tries to sleep, however doesn’t get sleep reminiscing all of the current occasions. Even Vanraj doesn’t get sleep reminiscing the current occasions. They suppose they’ve solely 24 hours left.

Precap:

Anupama twentieth April 2021 nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode Replace Precap :Kavya pushes Dolly away. Anu holds Dolly and confronts Kavya that she will look good in designer lehanga however can’t be a very good bhabhi.She walks into Vanraj’s room and finds a notice for her.

Learn On-line Anupama nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode . In the present day Newest New Full Episode Serial ByStar PlusIndian Drama Serial Anupama Full Present Full Written Replace, Written Replace of Anupama nineteenth April 2021.

Telecast Date:nineteenth April 2021

Distributed By :Star Plus And Hotstar