Anupama 19th May 2021 Written Episode Update • Tele Serial Update

Anupama 19th May 2021 Anupama takes her report and asks if her disease is treatable. Advaith is surprised to take her illness positively and says yes, but needs to be operated on. She requests him not to tell anyone in her house as tomorrow is Samar’s engagement and she doesn’t want to increase their problems. She asks him why is he worried if the operation is today. He says no. She tells that she will take medication on time, will exercise, and resume work after the operation. He asks how she can be normal as the patients cry hearing about the illness. Anupama asks if the illness will go hearing me cry then I will bring the flood with crying. He asks her to take care. Anupama tells her baba’s teachings that half illness is in the heart and half in the body, one has to fight with Body’s disease so that it goes away. Advaith tells that her life is such a place where smiling is difficult. Anupama tells that she just have courage and the determination to fight back her illness. He tells her that they will fight with her illness. Anupama writes a motivational message on the chit and sticks to the dressing table.

Vanraj asks Kavya to go to her house. Kavya tells Baa that she will go as has to make the arrangements for the marriage. She handovers sweet in Baa’s hand forcibly and leaves. Baa gets furious and says both Anupama and Kavya have gone mad. She tells that she had told Anupama not to go to another house, as she had told her to shift to her mother’s house once going to Ahmedabad. She says she didn’t listen to her. Vanraj says both of them haven’t listened to me. Baa asks him to make another girlfriend. He says I had pleaded in front of Anupama not to take divorce, but she was adamant. He says I am tired of convincing them. He asks them to do what they want, as the revolution of the world shall start at our house.

Samar asks Vanraj not to blame his mummy for what she had done for him. Toshu asks him not to blame Papa and tells that even he is not right, even has his own point of you. Baa says both of you are wrong. Toshu says tomorrow is your engagement, she should have been here but as she is not here, nobody can celebrate. Vanraj asks Samar to stop defending Anupama and tells him that she is wrong. Samar says atleast she informed us and went. Vanraj shouts. Samar goes to Anupama. Baa tells that though divorce happened, peace hasn’t come in their house. She asks him to talk to Kavya and throw the wedding card on her face.

Advait suggests Anupama to do yoga and pranaya. He gives her masala tea and asks her to note down that sugar, ghee and masala are prohibited for you. Anupama asks if little can work. Advaith says little. Anupama tastes the tea and says sugar is less. She asks him to write down the bill of the resort, being her friend. She asks him not to show sympathy and asks for a discount. She tells that she will give the money for the treatment as she can do it. He writes and gives her. Anupama says this much, I will do but slowly. Advaith asks what she will do. Anupama tells that she teaches cooking in Pakhi’s school and also does online dance classes with Samar. Samar comes there and tells Adi that he is shifting with his mummy here. Anupama says but I have a problem, you can’t stay here. Samar says they don’t understand you. Anupama tells that nobody understands anyone in anger. She says I am near your house and asks what is important for him. He says family, but you are my world. Anupama says they are my world too, but I don’t want to come you here, else they will get more troubled too. She tells that tomorrow is Nandini and your engagement and after that, we have to start work and pay his bills. Advait laughs off. Anupama says we will fight and win.

Vanraj asks Kavya why she is insisting to marry so fast and says she would have waited for one more day. Kavya tells that she had met Anupama and she was calm and composed after the divorce. She says she has moved on and asks him to forget his past and think about their future. They hear Anupama and Adi laughing standing on the window and shaking hands. Kavya asks Vanraj to see. Vanraj gets upset.

Dolly tells Vanraj that they have ordered cheese toast as nobody wants to make food. Vanraj says you did right. Baa worries and tells them that tomorrow is an engagement, and Anupama is not at home. She worries for the arrangements. Vanraj says Kavya said that she will help, life doesn’t stop if anyone goes. Samar hears them. Anupama looks at her family having food through the window and smiles. She switches on the TV and sits to have food while watching TV. Soon she sleeps. She wakes up searching for her mangalsutra on her neck and realizes giving it away. Vanraj couldn’t sleep at night. Samar notices him. Anupama couldn’t sleep too.

Later early morning, Anupama does the puja of the tulsi plant and asks Sun to wake up. She tells that her list is the same, but a new list has been added to it. She asks God to give her happiness and not to give her tears, as it shall come only when she cuts onion. She comes to Vanraj’s house and puts water in the tulsi plant. Kavya comes there and tells that she will give water to the tulsi plant from tomorrow. Anupama says ok. Kavya walks out thinking about her promise to Anupama.

Anupama comes home and looks at her neck. She wears a chain and pendant given by Devika and wears it. She says Samar thinks that I am alone, but who is having Kanha ji with her, she can’t be alone. She combs her hair and thinks she doesn’t have to do anything here. She makes tea and drinks.

Vanraj coughs. Anupama runs there and asks Kavya not to give him cookies with tea and asks her to pat on his back. Vanraj shouts at her and says he is not her husband anymore. She asks why is he shouting if not her husband anymore.