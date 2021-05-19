Anupama 19th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Anupama 19th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Anupama takes her report and asks if her disease is treatable. Advaith is surprised to take her illness positively and says yes, but needs to be operated. She requests him not to tell anyone in her house as tomorrow is Samar’s engagement and she don’t want to increase their problems. She asks him why is he worried, if the operation is today. He says no. She tells that she will take medication on time, will exercise and resume work after the operation. He asks how she can be normal as the patients cry hearing about the illness. Anupama asks if the illness will go hearing me cry then I will bring the flood with crying. He asks her to take care. Anupama tells her baba’s teachings that half illness is in heart and half in body, one have to fight with Body’s disease so that it goes away. Advaith tells that her life is such a place where smiling is difficult. Anupama tells that she just have courage and the determination to fight back her illness. He tells that they will fight with her illness. Anupama writes a motivational message on the chit and sticks to the dressing table.

Vanraj asks Kavya to go to her house. Kavya tells Baa that she will go as has to make the arrangements of marriage. She handovers sweet in Baa’s hand forcibly and leaves. Baa gets furious and says both Anupama and Kavya have gone mad. She tells that she had told Anupama not to go to other house, as she had told her to shift to her mother’s house once going to Ahmedabad. She says she didn’t listen to her. Vanraj says both of them haven’t listened to me. Baa asks him to make another girlfriend. He says I had pleaded infront of Anupama not to take divorce, but she was adamant. He says I am tried of convincing them. He asks them to do what they want, as the revolution of the world shall start at our house.

Samar asks Vanraj not to blame his mummy for what she had done for him. Toshu asks him not to blame Papa and tells that even he is not right, even has his own point of you. Baa says both of you are wrong. Toshu says tomorrow is your engagement, she should have been here but as she is not here, nobody can celebrate. Vanraj asks Samar to stop defending Anupama and tells that she is wrong. Samar says atleast she informed us and went. Vanraj shouts. Samar goes to Anupama. Baa tells that though divorce happened, but peace haven’t come in their house. She asks him to talk to Kavya and throw the wedding card on her face.

Advait suggests Anupama to do yoga and pranaya. He gives her masala tea and asks her to note down that sugar, ghee and masala are prohibited for you. Anupama asks if little can work. Advaith says little. Anupama tastes the tea and says sugar is less. She asks him to write down the bill of the resort, being her friend. She asks him not to show sympathy and asks for discount. She tells that she will give the money for the treatment as she can do it. He writes and gives her. Anupama says this much, I will do but slowly. Advaith asks what she will do. Anupama tells that she teaches cooking in Pakhi’s school and also does online dance class with Samar. Samar comes there and tells Adi that he is shifting with his mummy here. Anupama says but I have a problem, you can’t stay here. Samar says they don’t understand you. Anupama tells that nobody understands anyone in anger. She says I am near your house and asks what is important for him. He says family, but you are my world. Anupama says they are my world too, but I don’t want to come you here, else they will get more troubled too. She tells that tomorrow is Nandini and your engagement and after that we have to start work and pay his bills. Advait laughs off. Anupama says we will fight and win.

