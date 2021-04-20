Anupama 20 April 2021 Written Update: Anupama gets Vanraj’s letter – TMT

LATEST

Anupama 20 April 2021 Written Update: Anupama gets Vanraj's letter

Serial Anupama goes to have an enormous twist. Vanraj has left house for worry of divorce. Anupama will get Vanraj’s letter, and he or she stays shocked. In yesterday’s episode, Anupama finds a letter written in Vanraj’s room. He finds out that Vanraj has left the home. Alternatively, Anupama reaches there to cease Kavya and Dolly’s struggle.

Tv’s superhit present Anupama stays the favourite serial of viewers. Anupama asks Dolly if she has left Ba and Bapuji protected on the station. She says that she has despatched each of them correctly. Kavya tells Meena that Anupama goes to her mom’s home ceaselessly. Dolly and Anupama turn out to be emotional and ask Kavya to go away from there.

Dolly prays to God for Anupama and Vanraj to remain collectively. Pakhi learns concerning the curfew. She tells Summer time that the divorce will cease now as a result of the courtroom is closed. Summer time isn’t blissful to listen to this. Kavya brings a person to ask him to alter his tackle. She tells Anupama that as quickly as she enters Shah Home, the inside will change there. Particularly all the look of the kitchen will change.

Anupama’s recommendation to Kavya
Anupama tells Kavya that she ought to make room in Shah’s coronary heart earlier than altering the home’s inside. Kavya taunts Anupama. However she asks him for espresso. Kavya says that that is the final time she will certainly need to drink her hand espresso.

Battle of Kavya and Dolly
Pakhi tells Dolly concerning the curfew and asks them for assist. She says that someway Vanraj ought to notice that he shouldn’t divorce Anupama. Dolly says that she is going to speak to Kavya. Dolly requests Kavya to get away from Anupama and Vanraj’s life. The talk of each begins. After seeing this, Nandini calls Samar. However her cellphone picks up Anupama, and he or she stays shocked.

