Anupama 20th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Dolly’s Requests For Kavya – TMT Updates

Dolly with Meenu return after dropping Baa and Bapuji in bus to fulfill Naniji/grandmother. Anu asks if bus was on time, if Baa bought window seat, and many others. Dolly nods sure. Anu hopes Naniji will get nicely quickly and Baa Bapuji return residence quickly. Dolly says they didn’t even attain their future and Anu desires them to return. Anu says when there may be much less time left, their ready time growing. Dolly asks if she known as even them residence because of this. Anu says she desires to seize most good recollections within the remaining residence, this home doesn’t look good with out Baa and Bapuji. Dolly says it gained’t look good even with out her they usually all will miss her lots. Meenu asks the place is mami/aunty going. Kavya interferes and says to her mamma’s home perpetually. Meenu asks Dolly if Pakhi’s bestie is telling reality, hugs Anu and requests her to not go. Kavya says she’s going to substitute her mami and they’re going to take pleasure in lots. Dolly angrily warns her to close up, and Anu asks her to go away. Kavya walks away fuming. Anu tells Meenu that when she involves mami’s home, she feels good, however she returns residence at evening remembering her mummy, equally she desires to return to her mummy. Meenu says she doesn’t keep along with her mummy although. Dolly asks her to go and play with Pakhi inside residence and fumes that she will get offended seeing Kavya’s face. Anu asks her to settle down, she’s going to give her sizzling ginger tea. Dolly walks in along with her. Anu then performs pooja with Dolly and tells her that she shouldn’t fear about Meenu and might go away Meenu at her mother’s place. Dolly says its okay. Anu says she purchased up Meenu and has proper on her, she needn’t fear as there may be Nihar for Meenu’s firm. Dolly thanks her and says no one can deal with Meenu like Anu. Anu says Meenu was her accountability and can at all times be. Dolly prays god that he is aware of no one can deal with this home like Anu bhabhi and it’ll shatter with out her, so he ought to do some magic and never let Anu go away this home.

Pakhi calls Samar and reveals him information that there’s protest in metropolis even after curfew, so wanting on the state of affairs, authorities has imposed part 142 and ordered to shut authorities places of work and academic establishments. Pakhi thanks god that mummy papa reached residence and says with out authorities places of work, mummy papa’s divorce is not going to occur. Samar says they shouldn’t delay divorce and let mummy go to free her from sorrows or else there can be pointless issues. Pakhi says she simply desires to hope for the very best and goes to tell Baa over telephone about authorities orders.

Anu will get frightened when Vanraj doesn’t open his room door for lengthy and goes to kitchen to organize espresso for him when Kavya brings an agent and says she desires all her Adhar card, pancard and different authorized paperwork on this home’s deal with. Agent says she wants to remain on this home to vary the deal with. She says she’s going to shift right here completely quickly and needs complete home to be inside adorned in line with her style, she’s going to ship home’s pics. He agrees and leaves. She taunts Anu that her recollections are connected to this home, however she has to go away her recollections on this home itself and as soon as she takes over this home, she’s going to change Anu’s previous kitchen into trendy kitchen. Anu says she will do no matter she desires, however first create her place in relations’ hearts as she can’t keep in home with out staying of their hearts. She presents espresso as Kavya likes it and will not serve her subsequent time. Kavya laughs and says individuals say proper that lamp sparkles earlier than blowing off and agrees to have final espresso. Anu provides her espresso. Kavya sips it and says its good similar to her future and walks away.

Pakhi walks to Dolly and asks if she heard breaking information of presidency places of work being closed as a consequence of protests and therefore mummy papa’s divorce can’t occur now. Dolly additionally rejoices. Pakhi says she is hoping mummy papa’s divorce stops one way or the other, however Samar and Toshu don’t agree along with her; she is aware of Kavya will wreck their home and he or she is making an attempt to persuade papa to cease the divorce; mummy papa had variations earlier than, however now they join nicely with one another; Kavya on the opposite facet may be very egocentric and self-centered; Baa, Bapuji, Toshu, Samar all gave up and won’t assist her, so Dolly ought to converse to mummy papa and attempt to cease this divorce. Dolly says she is correct, however she’s going to converse to Kavya as an alternative of bhai and bhabhi.

Kavya in Nandini’s home tries her bridal lehanga. Dolly walks in. Kavya thinks V’s kin barge in all over the place, thank god Baa didn’t come right here to yell at her. Dolly with folded arms plead to get out of her bhai and bhabhi’s lives and never wreck their household. Kavya asks when she didn’t have downside earlier and didn’t converse, why is she talking now. Dolly says as a result of water has crossed their heads; when she bought married, her mother taught that giving items or roaming round doesn’t make good relationship, however understanding one another and deepness of their relationship issues, which Anu and Vanraj have and Kavya can’t see it; if there as nothing between bhai and bhabi, bhai wouldn’t have hidden his divorce date; she is aware of her brother since 40 years and is aware of what he desires; breaking of 25-year-old relationship is far larger than breaking a 9-year-old relationship, which Kava can’t perceive, however Baa understands and is making an attempt to cease this divorce; the love which she didn’t see in bhai’s eyes for Kavya, she noticed it for Anu, that’s the reason he returns residence repeatedly with lame excuses to fulfill Anu; his day begins with Anu’s tea and ends along with her turmeric milk. She asks if bhai was glad when he stayed with Kavya for just a few days. Kavya reminisces Vanraj leaving her home saying he’s leaving her home and eradicating her from his coronary heart. Dolly continues that Kavya can’t turn out to be like bhabi and if she marries bhai, he’ll evaluate her at all times with bhabhi and won’t be glad along with her, so nonetheless there may be time to again off. Kavya ingoring her tries her bridal veil. Nandini frightened calls Samar and asks him to come back right here quickly as Dolly has come there. Anu picks name as an alternative and will get tensed.

Precap: Kavya pushes Dolly away. Anu holds Dolly and confronts Kavya that she will look good with designer lehanga, however can’t be a superb bhabhi, bahu or good spouse. Later, She doesn’t discover Vanraj in his room and finds his letter stick on mirror for her.

