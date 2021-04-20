Anupama 20th April 2021 Written Update: Vanraj goes missing

Anupama Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

In the present day’s episode begins with Dolly and Meenu assembly Anupama. Anupama asks Dolly if she drop Hasmuk and Leela safely. Dolly says to Anupama that she securely ship Hasmuk and Leela to her grandmother. Anupama says she is going to miss Leela and Hasmuk. Dolly asks Anupama why she is leaving them. Meena asks Anupama the place she goes. Kavya comes and divulges to Meenu that Anupama goes to her mom’s home endlessly. She provides she is going to substitute her quickly. Meenu hugs and cry for Anupama. She asks Anupama if she is admittedly going again to her moms’ home completely. Kavya says sure. Dolly and Anupama will get livid and asks Kavya to depart.

Forward, Anupama asks Dolly to not fear about Meenu as she will be able to drop her to her home. Dolly says she is going to hold a care taker as she will be able to’t bother her. Anupama says to Dolly until she is there, Meenu doesn’t want caretaker. Dolly prays to God to unite Anupama and Vanraj as none aside from Anupama can care for the home.

There, Pakhi learns about curfew. She tells to Samar that due to it court docket shall be closed too. Samar asks Pakhi what occurred. Pakhi says due to curfew Vanraj and Anupama’s divorce shall be postponed. Samar doesn’t get glad receiving the information. Pakhi says she is going to pray to God and can disclose to all about the identical.

Right here, Kavya brings a person and asks him to alter her deal with and insert new deal with. She makes Anupama hear that submit she is going to enter the home will first change it’s inside and specifically kitchen. Anupama asks Kavya submit getting into the home she ought to attempt to make place in Shah’s coronary heart earlier than altering the interiors. Kavya taunts Anupama. Anupama affords espresso to Kavya. Kavya comply with have final espresso ready by Anupama.

Afterwards, Pakhi tells to Dolly about curfew and authorities places of work halting there work too. She tells to Dolly that she prayed to universe to maintain Anupama and Vanraj united. Pakhi asks Dolly to make Vanraj perceive to not give divorce to Anupama. Dolly decides to speak with Kavya.

Dolly goes to Kavya and urges her to not are available in between Vanraj and Anupama. Kavya ignores Dolly. Within the meantime, Nandini calls Samar and asks her to return to her home as Dolly and Kavya is arguing with one another. As a substitute of Samar, Anupama receives Nandini’s name and stands shocked. (Episode Ends)

Precap: Anupama finds a be aware written by Vanraj and stands shocked leanring latter eloped. Elsewhere, Kavya misbehaves with Dolly, Anupama comes for Dolly’s rescue and provides an earful to Kavya.