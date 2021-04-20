ENTERTAINMENT

Anupama 20th April 2021 Written Update: Vanraj goes missing

Avatar
By
Posted on
Anupama 20th April 2021 Written Update: Vanraj goes missing

Anupama Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

In the present day’s episode begins with Dolly and Meenu assembly Anupama. Anupama asks Dolly if she drop Hasmuk and Leela safely. Dolly says to Anupama that she securely ship Hasmuk and Leela to her grandmother. Anupama says she is going to miss Leela and Hasmuk. Dolly asks Anupama why she is leaving them. Meena asks Anupama the place she goes. Kavya comes and divulges to Meenu that Anupama goes to her mom’s home endlessly. She provides she is going to substitute her quickly. Meenu hugs and cry for Anupama. She asks Anupama if she is admittedly going again to her moms’ home completely. Kavya says sure. Dolly and Anupama will get livid and asks Kavya to depart.

Forward, Anupama asks Dolly to not fear about Meenu as she will be able to drop her to her home. Dolly says she is going to hold a care taker as she will be able to’t bother her. Anupama says to Dolly until she is there, Meenu doesn’t want caretaker. Dolly prays to God to unite Anupama and Vanraj as none aside from Anupama can care for the home.

There, Pakhi learns about curfew. She tells to Samar that due to it court docket shall be closed too. Samar asks Pakhi what occurred. Pakhi says due to curfew Vanraj and Anupama’s divorce shall be postponed. Samar doesn’t get glad receiving the information. Pakhi says she is going to pray to God and can disclose to all about the identical.

Right here, Kavya brings a person and asks him to alter her deal with and insert new deal with. She makes Anupama hear that submit she is going to enter the home will first change it’s inside and specifically kitchen. Anupama asks Kavya submit getting into the home she ought to attempt to make place in Shah’s coronary heart earlier than altering the interiors. Kavya taunts Anupama. Anupama affords espresso to Kavya. Kavya comply with have final espresso ready by Anupama.

Afterwards, Pakhi tells to Dolly about curfew and authorities places of work halting there work too. She tells to Dolly that she prayed to universe to maintain Anupama and Vanraj united. Pakhi asks Dolly to make Vanraj perceive to not give divorce to Anupama. Dolly decides to speak with Kavya.

Dolly goes to Kavya and urges her to not are available in between Vanraj and Anupama. Kavya ignores Dolly. Within the meantime, Nandini calls Samar and asks her to return to her home as Dolly and Kavya is arguing with one another. As a substitute of Samar, Anupama receives Nandini’s name and stands shocked. (Episode Ends)

Precap: Anupama finds a be aware written by Vanraj and stands shocked leanring latter eloped. Elsewhere, Kavya misbehaves with Dolly, Anupama comes for Dolly’s rescue and provides an earful to Kavya.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
34
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
33
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
30
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
30
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
28
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
27
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
27
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
27
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top