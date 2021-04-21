Anupama 21 April 2021 Written Update: Vanraj missing, Anupama gets a big shock due to this news from police – TMT

On yesterday’s episode, Anupama involves everybody and says that she has seen the bride operating away from the marriage however this human escaped from her divorce. Kavya places all its blame on Anupama. She says that Anupama has despatched Vanraj someplace in order that we can not get married. Dolly tells Kavya that he’s very upset along with her and doesn’t need to get married. That’s why he has gone someplace.

In serial Anupama, one after the opposite, the followers are stunned. Two days left for Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce. Kavya is happy that she’s going to take her place in Shah Home quickly after the divorce of each of them, whereas the household could be very upset about this. Kavya shouldn’t be leaving any likelihood to humiliate Anupama many times.

You noticed that Dolly tries to persuade Kavya and tells her clearly that she ought to get out of her brother and sister-in-law’s life. Each have a relationship of 25 years which can’t be damaged in a single stroke. However Kavya observes his phrases, and in entrance of her, she chooses the marriage, which makes Dolly offended. Right here Nandini calls Samar and tells that Dolly Bua has come right here, however the telephone picks up Anupama and is shocked to listen to this.

An enormous twist is about to come back within the upcoming episodes. You will notice that Vanraj will get nervous excited about the choice of divorce and runs away from dwelling. He goes by leaving a letter within the title of Anupama. When Anupama arrives to wake her up within the morning, Vanaraj is a bit upset when she doesn’t discover him within the room. Out of the blue, his gaze goes on the letter sticking to the glass, which he’s shocked to learn. It says that he can not bear the stress of divorce; in such a state of affairs, he’s leaving the home.

In response to the information of the Bollywood bubble, quickly the police are going to provide a squad at Shah Home. She comes and tells Anupama that she has discovered a lifeless physique, which they should establish. The entire household will get shocked. Will this physique actually belongs to Oneraj, or is there a twist in it? Will probably be identified solely within the coming episodes.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mom Deepa Shahi below his banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, the Anupama present options Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Butch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnavat, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah , Anagha Bhonsle, and Tasneem Sheikh. To be aired on Star Plus, this present stays on the highest of the TRP checklist.