Anupama 21st April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Show Updates





Anupama twenty first April 2021 Written Episode Replace, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Anupama twenty first April 2021 Anupama rushes in direction of Nandini’s house after getting her name. Dolly continues tongue lashing Kavya that bhai/Vanraj isn’t comfortable when he’s along with her and he seems very comfortable when he’s round Anu, Pakhi has confirmed that. She continues if she shouldn’t be ashamed to eye on a father of three youngsters and snatching a husband from bhabhi, and many others. Kavya angrily pushes her away. Anu holds Pakhi. Dolly says knowingly or unknowingly, Kavya has all the time damage them and Anu bhabhi saves them from hurting. Kavya shouts at her to get out. Anu warns how dare she is to misbehave with Dolly. Kavya warns her to not intrude between nanad and bhabhi as she is ex-bhabhi now. Dolly asks if she is in her senses, Anu is her bhabhi and can all the time be.

Kavya says she is aware of effectively that she can be her bhabhi after marrying V and he or she has to simply accept it whether or not she likes it or not; shouts once more to get out. Anu warns her if she ought to train her to behave as like she used to return to her home to avoid wasting her relationship, a sister is making an attempt to avoid wasting her brother’s home; Kavya can’t depart her love, however can clarify Dolly that she’s going to attempt to be a superb bahu and good biwi/spouse; she has to make a spot in Dolly’s coronary heart, however she is kicking her out of home; she will be able to look good by sporting a designer lehanga, however can’t turn into a superb bhabhi or bahu. She warns that she is Dolly’s bhabhi for an additional 48 hours and if she dares to misbehave with any of her member of the family, she had slapped her earlier at her home and now will slap her at her personal home. Kavya stands fuming. Anu warns her to recollect her warning and leaves with Dolly.

Nandini warns Kavya that Vanraj might change his thoughts seeing her evil kind and drop the thought of divorce. Kavya yells that anybody enters this home uninformed and insults her, earlier Baa was not sufficient that Dolly joined her. She yells at Nandini to cease taunting her. Nandini says she is afraid even earlier than marriage whereas she has to bear Baa’s taunts entire day. She asks if she needs solely Vanraj, she is so imply. Kavya shouts to close up and thinks everybody insult her besides Vanraj, however he didn’t even name since yesterday. She calls him, however he doesn’t decide her name. She fumes that he’s ignoring her like his household, however after marriage, she is not going to let him go away from him and can take revenge from his household.

Samar whereas enjoying with Meenu notices Pakhi unhappy and asks about Dolly and Kinjal. Pakhi says Kinjal has gone for some worldwide convention and Dolly has gone out. He asks she was excited relating to curfew, what occurred now. She says nothing. Anu brings Dolly house and gives her water. Dolly says she can’t tolerate Kavya anymore and entire household is tensed due to her, didn’t she see how Kavya misbehaved along with her. Anu sends Meenu to Sweety’s room and says Dolly’s anger and ache is legitimate; similar to she went to Rakhi’s home to avoid wasting Toshu’s relationship, Dolly went to Kavya’s home to avoid wasting her brother’s relationship; Kavya and Vanraj have promised one another, so that they shouldn’t intrude. Dolly says Kavya is flying excessive even earlier than marriage. Anu says that’s as a result of Dolly’s brother has promised Kavya to marry her; Dolly has proper to avoid wasting her brother’s home, however not on this means. She asks Samar and Pakhi to cheer up as she is on this home for less than 2 days, asks if there may be any subject or one thing occurred, if they’re hiding one thing. Pakhi says on account of protest, all authorities places of work and court docket are closed. Dolly says meaning Anu and Vanraj’s divorce is not going to occur after 2 days. Anu reminisces signing divorce discover and feels dizzy. Samar holds her and makes her sit. Anu says she wants to speak to Vanraj as even he should not be realizing about it. Dolly apologizes Pakhi and says she tried, however she feels they’re getting egocentric ignoring Anu and Vanraj’s want.

Kavya will get tensed when she hears about divorce date suspending and reminisces Vanraj repeatedly misbehaving along with her and warning her to avoid his household, Dolly’s warning, and many others. She cries remembering Panditji’s phrases that she might not marry Vanraj as he might change his thought of divorcing his spouse. She prays god that her destiny shouldn’t be so unhealthy. She calls Vanraj, however he doesn’t decide her name. She continues crying.

Anu thinks if divorce doesn’t occur after 2 days, don’t know when she’s going to get subsequent date; divorce shouldn’t be delayed. She remembers marriage counselor’s phrases that they provide 6 month’s time between divorce submitting and finalization as individuals’s state of affairs and selections change over time. She knocks Vanraj’s room door, opens it, and doesn’t discover him in room. She finds a letter on desk and walks in direction of it nervously. Letter flies and sticks to a mirror. She picks it and reads it with tensed face.

Precap:

Anupama twenty second April 2021 twenty first April 2021 Written Episode Replace Precap :Anu exhibits letter to Dolly and says she has seen a groom working away from marriage and for the primary time is seeing a person working away from divorce. Kavya blames Anu that she despatched V someplace to cease divorce. Dolly warns that bhai ran away pissed off from Kavya and and he or she is an outsider in bhai’s life..

Learn On-line Anupama twenty first April 2021 Written Episode . Immediately Newest New Full Episode Serial ByStar PlusIndian Drama Serial Anupama Full Present Full Written Replace, Written Replace of Anupama twenty first April 2021.

Telecast Date:twenty first April 2021

Distributed By :Star Plus And Hotstar