LATEST

Anupama 22 April 2021 Written Update: Anupama upset after reading the letter, Vanraj blocked Kavya’s number – TMT

Avatar
By
Posted on
The News Crunch

Serial Anupama has come to an thrilling flip as of late. The suspense stays within the followers concerning Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce. Now viewers are attending to see a brand new twist within the present. As a result of curfew, the court docket was closed, and the divorce date of each of them additionally went forward. However Vanaraja disappeared even earlier than realizing this.

Within the Anupama episode aired on twenty second April 2021, will probably be proven that Vanraj leaves the home. He retains a letter which Anupama will get upset after studying. It’s written within the letter that he needs to be alone for just a few days and he can’t see tears within the eyes of the relations. Vanraj has written within the letter that he has to seek out the reply to his questions and solely after that may he come again.

Right here, Vanraj is just not even taking Kavya’s telephone and blocks his quantity. Due to this, she decides to go to Anupama’s home to fulfill Vanraj. On reaching house, Kavya learns about Vanraj. Listening to this, she begins crying and accuses Anupama of leaving her home.

Kavya turns into extra upset by studying Vanraj’s letter. Right here Dolly additionally tells him a variety of goodness. Within the final episode, you noticed that Dolly tries to persuade Kavya and tells her clearly that she ought to get out of her brother and sister-in-law’s life.

Kavya obeys Dolly’s phrases and, in entrance of her, opts for marriage, which makes Dolly offended. Right here Nandini calls Samar and tells that Dolly Bua has come right here, however the telephone picks up Anupama and is shocked to listen to this. Seeing Kavya being insolent with Dolly, Anupama flares up at Kavya and tells her that she will by no means grow to be a very good daughter-in-law or good sister-in-law.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
46
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
43
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
41
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
38
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
38
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
37
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
36
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
35
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
35
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
34
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top