Anupama 22 April 2021 Written Update: Anupama upset after reading the letter, Vanraj blocked Kavya’s number – TMT

Serial Anupama has come to an thrilling flip as of late. The suspense stays within the followers concerning Anupama and Vanraj’s divorce. Now viewers are attending to see a brand new twist within the present. As a result of curfew, the court docket was closed, and the divorce date of each of them additionally went forward. However Vanaraja disappeared even earlier than realizing this.

Within the Anupama episode aired on twenty second April 2021, will probably be proven that Vanraj leaves the home. He retains a letter which Anupama will get upset after studying. It’s written within the letter that he needs to be alone for just a few days and he can’t see tears within the eyes of the relations. Vanraj has written within the letter that he has to seek out the reply to his questions and solely after that may he come again.

Right here, Vanraj is just not even taking Kavya’s telephone and blocks his quantity. Due to this, she decides to go to Anupama’s home to fulfill Vanraj. On reaching house, Kavya learns about Vanraj. Listening to this, she begins crying and accuses Anupama of leaving her home.

Kavya turns into extra upset by studying Vanraj’s letter. Right here Dolly additionally tells him a variety of goodness. Within the final episode, you noticed that Dolly tries to persuade Kavya and tells her clearly that she ought to get out of her brother and sister-in-law’s life.

Kavya obeys Dolly’s phrases and, in entrance of her, opts for marriage, which makes Dolly offended. Right here Nandini calls Samar and tells that Dolly Bua has come right here, however the telephone picks up Anupama and is shocked to listen to this. Seeing Kavya being insolent with Dolly, Anupama flares up at Kavya and tells her that she will by no means grow to be a very good daughter-in-law or good sister-in-law.