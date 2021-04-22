Anupama 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Show Updates





Anupama twenty second April 2021 Anupama reads Vanraj’s letter that he is aware of he’s doing flawed as he can not perceive what is correct or flawed. He can simply perceive that he can not bear Bapuji’s silence, Baa’s tears, and youngsters’s tears. He relived 25 years once more which he spent together with her in a couple of days; he doesn’t know easy methods to separate them from his life; his guilt is haunting him that he’s snatching complete household’s happiness for his happiness; his guilt and dilemma are rising with divorce date nearing; there may be divorce on one aspect and marriage with Kavya on the opposite aspect, he can not perceive whether or not he must be completely happy or unhappy; he wants time to know to know the questions that are haunting him, so he’s going; and requests to deal with all the things behind him as standard.

Kavya panics when Vanraj doesn’t decide her name and thinks of assembly him proper now. Nandini stops her and asks her to cease creating one other drama when already a lot occurred. Kavya exhibits her cell and says she could be very scared; her and V’s relationship is of 8 years, that doesn’t imply it’s lower than 25 years; she has spent every second ready for divorce, however when it’s delaying, she is in deep ache; no person can perceive her ache, not even V, and solely she will perceive what she goes by. She walks away. Nandini thinks she will perceive her ache and fears that she does one thing flowing in feelings.

Pakhi tells Samar that mummy and papa are talking since a very long time. Samar says it’s stretching and its good if divorce occurs quickly. Anu walks to them. Pakhi asks the place is papa and walks in the direction of Vanraj’s room. Anu says he’s not at residence and offers letter to Dolly. Dolly additionally stands shocked studying it. Anu says she has taken care of her husband, household, home for 25 years and is drained now. Samar asks what occurred. Dolly says bhai left.. Anu says he eloped; she has seen groom eloping from marriage, however is seeing a person eloping from divorce for the primary time; its troublesome for her to begin a brand new life with a brand new tackle and new title whereas Vanraj has to remain right here together with his household, even then he escaped. She continues that males don’t need to bear taunts, even then he escaped; he at all times did this; when he had drawback at residence, he ran to workplace and when he had drawback with spouse, he ran to an outsider and vice versa.

She continues pouring her coronary heart out; says perhaps he’s not drained working, however she is drained seeing her youngsters’s unhappy’s face, Baa Bapuji’s ache, and so forth.; she was alone making an attempt to avoid wasting their relationship and alone even now when she is making an attempt to interrupt up; he at all times was with Kavya and wished to marry her from earlier than; she was form of a spouse who used to shiver listening to about divorce and her world was her husband, sindhoor, youngsters, and so forth.; she gave him all the things, her life, and when he threatened to divorce her, she even gave him divorce; individuals thought she is mad to hunt divorce from husband and didn’t perceive what number of instances she died earlier than taking this resolution; when all the things was going acording to his want, then why did he ran away and left her alone; individuals will blame that Anu couldn’t maintain her husband, her husband will not be a goat to be tied; everybody will query now and can blame her that she compelled her husband to run away to keep away from divorce.

Kavya walks in the direction of Shah home pondering V can not keep away from her and is forcing her to return there. Anu continues pouring her coronary heart out. Dolly says bhai did flawed by working away. Samar says her brother at all times did what favored with out bothering about different’s emotions. Pakhi says papa might not want… Anu says the world doesn’t run on her papa’s want; will Baa and Bapuji cease worrying for him if he doesn’t want, and so forth; they should discover him out to know if he’s fantastic and to inform him that he can not run away like this at all times, she is not going to let him run away once more. She asks Samar to name Vanraj’s outdated workplace pals and asks Dolly to name relations and pals and discover out. Pakhi asks if they need to take Rakhi’s assist. Anu says no as she is busy with high-profile visitors and asks Samar to name Nandini and discover out if Kavya is aware of the place is Vanraj.

Kavya enters shouting what does she imply that I do know and says she is not going to come inside and simply desires to know right here is her V. Anu says he left uninformed and asks if she is aware of the place he will need to have gone. Kavya panics reminiscing Vanraj warning her that he and Anu are simply going to a resort for picnic and leaving in bike, Rakhi taunting that there’s curfew in metropolis outskirts and Mr and Mrs Vanraj are caught in resort, Vanraj telling he’s caught in curfew and can’t come, warning her to steer clear of his household for two days. She acts as collapsing and loudly cries the place is her V. Anu makes her sit and gives her water. She continues the place did her V go. Anu shuts sufficient. She continues how can V go identical to that, the place is he.

Anu says the person he’s marrying is careless and she or he has to get habituated it, all of them ought to go and search him. Kavya blames Anu that she has despatched Vanraj someplace to finish this divorce situation, quickly Anu can even disappear to cancel their divorce, however she is not going to let that occur. She yells she hasn’t see a depraved, clever, and manipulative girl than Anu. Anu says she hasn’t seen a silly girl than Kavya and asks if Vanraj will return together with her blame, why can’t she perceive its time to go looking Vanraj and never shout right here; she is going to take divorce at any price for her sake. Dolly offers Vanraj’s letter to Kavya saying she is going to get a solution to all her questions. Samar thinks why would anybody wish to marry such a person. Dolly says bhai has not ran away, however left someplace annoyed from Kavya; bhai and bhabi will resolve about divorce themselves; it’s clear that Kavya is simply an outsider in bhai’s life.

