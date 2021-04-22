Anupama 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Vanraj Runs Away From Home – TMT Updates

Anupama twenty second April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Anupama reads Vanraj’s letter that he is aware of he’s doing unsuitable as he can not perceive what is true or unsuitable. He can simply perceive that he can not bear Bapuji’s silence, Baa’s tears, and kids’s tears. He relived 25 years once more which he spent along with her in just a few days; he doesn’t know the way to separate them from his life; his guilt is haunting him that he’s snatching complete household’s happiness for his happiness; his guilt and dilemma are rising with divorce date nearing; there may be divorce on one aspect and marriage with Kavya on the opposite aspect, he can not perceive whether or not he ought to be completely satisfied or unhappy; he wants time to know to know the questions that are haunting him, so he’s going; and requests to deal with every little thing behind him as ordinary.

Kavya panics when Vanraj doesn’t decide her name and thinks of assembly him proper now. Nandini stops her and asks her to cease creating one other drama when already a lot occurred. Kavya exhibits her cellular and says she could be very scared; her and V’s relationship is of 8 years, that doesn’t imply it’s lower than 25 years; she has spent every second ready for divorce, however when it’s delaying, she is in deep ache; no one can perceive her ache, not even V, and solely she will be able to perceive what she goes by. She walks away. Nandini thinks she will be able to perceive her ache and fears that she does one thing flowing in feelings.

Pakhi tells Samar that mummy and papa are talking since a very long time. Samar says it’s stretching and its good if divorce occurs quickly. Anu walks to them. Pakhi asks the place is papa and walks in the direction of Vanraj’s room. Anu says he’s not at house and offers letter to Dolly. Dolly additionally stands shocked studying it. Anu says she has taken care of her husband, household, home for 25 years and is drained now. Samar asks what occurred. Dolly says bhai left.. Anu says he eloped; she has seen groom eloping from marriage, however is seeing a person eloping from divorce for the primary time; its tough for her to begin a brand new life with a brand new deal with and new title whereas Vanraj has to remain right here together with his household, even then he escaped. She continues that males don’t must bear taunts, even then he escaped; he all the time did this; when he had drawback at house, he ran to workplace and when he had drawback with spouse, he ran to an outsider and vice versa. She continues pouring her coronary heart out; says possibly he’s not drained operating, however she is drained seeing her youngsters’s unhappy’s face, Baa Bapuji’s ache, and so forth.; she was alone attempting to save lots of their relationship and alone even now when she is attempting to interrupt up; he all the time was with Kavya and needed to marry her from earlier than; she was form of a spouse who used to shiver listening to about divorce and her world was her husband, sindhoor, youngsters, and so forth.; she gave him every little thing, her life, and when he threatened to divorce her, she even gave him divorce; folks thought she is mad to hunt divorce from husband and didn’t perceive what number of occasions she died earlier than taking this resolution; when every little thing was going acording to his want, then why did he ran away and left her alone; folks will blame that Anu couldn’t maintain her husband, her husband shouldn’t be a goat to be tied; everybody will query now and can blame her that she compelled her husband to run away to keep away from divorce.

Kavya walks in the direction of Shah home pondering V can not keep away from her and is forcing her to return there. Anu continues pouring her coronary heart out. Dolly says bhai did unsuitable by operating away. Samar says her brother all the time did what favored with out bothering about different’s emotions. Pakhi says papa might not want… Anu says the world doesn’t run on her papa’s want; will Baa and Bapuji cease worrying for him if he doesn’t want, and so forth; they should discover him out to know if he’s fantastic and to inform him that he can not run away like this all the time, she won’t let him run away once more.

Replace in Progress

Replace Credit score to: MA