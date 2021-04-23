Anupama 23 April 2021 Written Update: Dolly made this charge on Kavya, Vanraj calls Anupama – TMT

Within the serial Anupama, there’s a super twist to the viewers. This present is continually on the forefront of the TRP race. In response to the launched monitor, Anupama will get upset about not discovering Vanraj at house. Right here Kavya takes all her anger out on Anupama and says that she is going to cease their divorce.

In Anupama’s episode aired on twenty third April 2021, will probably be proven that Pakhi could be very offended with Kavya. Dolly tells Kavya that due to that, Vanraj has left the home and exhibits her the letter. Dolly says that she is going to give this letter to the police on the time of proof and can inform them that Vanraj has left the home due to you.

Right here Vanraj tells himself that he has made an enormous mistake by leaving house. They need to not run away from their accountability like this. Concurrently, Anupama and the entire household exit to search out them, as they discover the police outdoors. The police give them a name and say if there’s a physique within the automotive, then see it.

After seeing that physique, Anupama says that she isn’t Vanaraja, and everybody will get aid from this. Anupama says that Vanraj is across the similar place and he’s secure. Then Vanraj’s name involves Anupama, however Kavya takes her telephone. Right here Toshu additionally comes again house.

Within the final episode, you noticed that Vanraj leaves house. He retains a letter which Anupama will get upset after studying. It’s written within the letter that he desires to be alone for a couple of days and he can’t see the tears within the eyes of the relations.