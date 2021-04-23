ENTERTAINMENT

Anupama, 23 April 2021, written update: Vanraj Leaves The House!

Whats up, “Anupama” fans we’re right here to maintain you up to date with the written episode of 23 April 2021. The episode begins with Pakhi will get indignant with Kavya she says you’re the cause Papa levee this home and we don’t been know the place he’s. In the meantime, dolly yells at Kvaya and says Bhai left the home solely due to you and if you wish to assist us then it’s a must to maintain your mouth shut leaves I’ll name the police.

On the opposite facet Vnaraj considering of going again dwelling as everyone seems to be getting tensed for me and I have to not put this step. Dolly snatches a latter from Kbay ‘s hand and says this letter is the proof towards you. Samar tries to name Vanrakj ‘s pal to know whether or not he’s with them or not. Anupma additionally agrees with Dolly and Samar. Later, Dolly, Pakhi, and Anupama go about f the home as they’re going within the search of Vanrak however they continue to be shocked seeing Kvaya as she retains on crying holding her and Vanrak photograph in her hand.

Later they discover a police jeep, and stay shocked by figuring out the “police bought a cellphone close to a useless physique and it’s Vanraj’s cellphone”. Everybody will get tensed and frightened. Anupama says “this telephone proper get misplaced from Vnaraj as he’s s string he can’t try suicide I do know my husband very effectively and how will you be so positive about it.” Then inspector tells her that there’s a physique within the ambulance you possibly can test and guarantee.

Anupama goes to the useless physique and sees it fastidiously and she or he began crying by hugging Pakhi and tells her that it’s not her dad. Everybody takes a deep breath of reduction. Later Kabya additionally comes out and she or he asks Anupama what’s happening. Anu tells her that “I do know my husband very effectively as he can’t run out of the dangerous state of affairs and I m going to get him again.” Kavya says “I like him quite a bit and wish to get married to him like this the one dream I’ve.” Anu tells her to be calm and her goals will grow to be true quickly.

Then Anu will get a name from Vanraj however they’re unable to speak. Newest Anu studying Vanraj’s letter and she or he retains on questioning how the place is Vanraj. On the opposite facet, everyone seems to be making all of the doable efforts to seek out out about Vnaraj’s location and the episode ends right here.

