Anupama 23rd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Anupama’s Unexpected Promise To Kaya – TMT Updates

Kavya shouts at Dolly to close up. Pakhi warns her that she can’t misbehave together with her Dolly aunty like that. Dolly asks Kavya to assist them search bhai/Vanraj or else she’s going to file a police criticism that she mentally tortured bhai and bhai and compelled bhai to depart the home uninformed, she has Vanraj’s letter as proof. Vanraj strolling someplace outdoors thinks he ought to return residence as he can’t get weak, god is aware of what household have to be undergo, Anu has to face every little thing alone, and Kavya could take dangerous step attributable to her insecurity. Anu asks Kavya to go residence and asks members of the family to name Vanraj’s ex-colleagues and pals and discover out if he got here to them. Pakhi asks if they need to file police criticism. Samar says not but. Kavya cries that V can’t do that to her, she’s going to die with out him and runs away from there.

Vanraj continues strolling on a bride and stands tensed. Household rushes out of home to go looking Vanraj after they see one thing and cease. Kavya will get a panic assault and repeatedly messages Vanraj to come back again or name her. Police jeep stands in entrance of Shah household, and inspector asks if that is Vanraj Shah’s home. Anu says he’s her husband. He reveals cellphone and asks whether it is Vanraj’s. Anu says sure, the place did he discover it from. He discovered it close to a useless boy as there was suicide case. Anu says this will’t occur as her husband would by no means do this. Inspector says physique is in jeep and she will test and confirm. Pakhi panics that he can’t be papa. Anu consoles her and walks in direction of jeep tensed.

Nandini returns residence and never listening to Kavya thinks she will need to have gone out. Kavya is seen sitting on flooring close by behind couch. Nandini drops her cellphone and picks it and walks away with out noticing her. Anu runs and hugs Pakhi and informs that useless physique shouldn’t be of Vanraj. Inspector orders constable to ship useless physique to put up mortem and name individuals who filed lacking criticism. Anu asks if she will file lacking criticism of her husband. He says not earlier than 24 hours, so she will come to police station after 24 hours if her husband doesn’t return. Pakhi hopes papa is ok. Anu says her coronary heart says he’s nice and nothing will occur to him.

