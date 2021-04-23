Anupama 23rd April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Show Updates





Anupama twenty third April 2021 Kavya shouts at Dolly to close up. Pakhi warns her that she can’t misbehave together with her Dolly aunty like that. Dolly asks Kavya to assist them search bhai/Vanraj or else she’s going to file a police grievance that she mentally tortured bhai and bhai and compelled bhai to go away the home uninformed, she has Vanraj’s letter as proof. Vanraj strolling someplace exterior thinks he ought to return residence as he can’t get weak, god is aware of what household have to be undergo, Anu has to face every little thing alone, and Kavya could take dangerous step as a result of her insecurity. Anu asks Kavya to go residence and asks relations to name Vanraj’s ex-colleagues and pals and discover out if he got here to them. Pakhi asks if they need to file police grievance. Samar says not but. Kavya cries that V can’t do that to her, she’s going to die with out him and runs away from there.

Vanraj continues strolling on a bride and stands tensed. Household rushes out of home to go looking Vanraj after they see one thing and cease. Kavya will get a panic assault and repeatedly messages Vanraj to return again or name her. Police jeep stands in entrance of Shah household, and inspector asks if that is Vanraj Shah’s home. Anu says he’s her husband. He reveals cellphone and asks whether it is Vanraj’s. Anu says sure, the place did he discover it from. He discovered it close to a lifeless boy as there was suicide case. Anu says this will’t occur as her husband would by no means do this. Inspector says physique is in jeep and she will test and confirm. Pakhi panics that he can’t be papa. Anu consoles her and walks in direction of jeep tensed.

Nandini returns residence and never listening to Kavya thinks she will need to have gone out. Kavya is seen sitting on ground close by behind couch. Nandini drops her cellphone and picks it and walks away with out noticing her. Anu runs and hugs Pakhi and informs that lifeless physique isn’t of Vanraj. Inspector orders constable to ship lifeless physique to put up mortem and name individuals who filed lacking grievance. Anu asks if she will file lacking grievance of her husband. He says not earlier than 24 hours, so she will come to police station after 24 hours if her husband doesn’t return. Pakhi hopes papa is ok. Anu says her coronary heart says he’s effective and nothing will occur to him.

Kavya continues panicking and crying that she can’t reside with out V. She reminisces the time spent with him, information a final message for V, and drops her cellphone down. Nandini returns residence looking Anu. Anu asks Pakhi to handle Meeu whereas they search Vanraj as she is certain he will probably be discovered quickly. Kavya walks to her and asks how can she be so positive. Anu says she is aware of him since 25 years, he is not going to run away from duties. Kavya asks why did he write a letter then. Anu says he’s caught between household and Kavya and fears if his household will count on Kavya or not. Kavya says she thinks Vanraj loves Anu. Anu says she is certain he isn’t as there was no love between them until now, they’ve relationship of household and never love, and many others. Kavya says she loves V rather a lot and can die if she doesn’t marry him, she has dreamt rather a lot about their marriage. Anu guarantees to satisfy her goals. She hopes he would have spoken to her earlier than taking this step and tells household allow us to search Vanraj. Vanraj calls her. She asks the place is he, how can he go with out informing. Kavya snatches cellphone and speaks, however name will get disconnected.

After 2 days, Anu reminisces Vanraj’s letter that he can’t tolerate it anymore, he relived the recollections of 25 years when he spent just a few high quality days together with her just lately; he’s leaving to search out solutions to the questions that are haunting him. She asks god to inform the place is Toshu’s papa as everybody are looking him together with police, Baa and Bapuji are asking about their son, Sweety is crying, Kavya is panicking, 2 days have handed and he’s discovered nowhere, god ought to assist her. Toshu returns and asks why didn’t she inform him earlier than and needs to deal with issues alone all the time. He says nothing will occur to papa and calling inspector asks if he acquired any replace concerning papa, walks other than there leaving Anu nervous, and insists him to search out papa quickly. Nandini walks to him and asks if he discovered any clue. He asks about Samar. She says he went to lodge to see if uncle checked in there. He says papa shouldn’t have executed that. She says they’re looking uncle since 2 days, Meen and Pakhi are crying repeatedly, Kavya is in a shock since 2 days as she may be very possessive concerning uncle .

