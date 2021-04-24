LATEST

Anupama 24 April 2021 Written Update: Apurva Agnihotri entry in Anupama’s life – TMT

Avatar
By
Posted on
The News Crunch

Serial Anupama has fairly a enjoyable observe happening. Anupama and Vanraj are going to get divorced, however its date goes forward. Anupama tells this factor to Vanraj, however she will get upset after not discovering him in his room. Right here Kavya loses his mood by not seeing Vanraj at residence and removes all his displeasure at Anupama.

Within the Anupama episode airing on twenty fourth April 2021, it is going to be proven that Anupama and Kavya sit and speak. Kavya asks Anupama to name the quantity from which Vanraj had referred to as. Anupama tells her that the decision just isn’t happening that quantity. Anupama tells Kavya that Vanraj belongs solely to her and she’s going to by no means come between them. Kavya says, don’t break my religion.

Then Anupama learns that Vanraj is in a resort, and she or he goes with Toshu to carry him again. After going to the resort, they begin looking for Vanraj, and so they meet a yogi Baba, whose identify is Advaita. Anupama is shocked to see her and says Babaji just isn’t like this. Advaita takes him to Vanraj.

Right here Vanraj is doing yoga, and he will get indignant after seeing Anupama. Anupama asks her what you’re doing right here, how upset the entire household is due to her. She says now she won’t let him escape. Anupama continually asks questions Vanraj, and he doesn’t reply any questions. Vanraj says that they don’t get positive whether or not they need to get divorced until then. Until then, they won’t return residence.

Within the final episode, you noticed that Pakhi will get very indignant at Kavya. Dolly tells Kavya that due to that, Vanraj has left the home and reveals her the letter. Dolly says that she’s going to give this letter to the police on the time of proof and can inform them that Vanraj has left the home due to you.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
51
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
49
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
46
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
46
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
44
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
43
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
43
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
42
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top