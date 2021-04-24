Anupama 24 April 2021 Written Update: Apurva Agnihotri entry in Anupama’s life – TMT

Serial Anupama has fairly a enjoyable observe happening. Anupama and Vanraj are going to get divorced, however its date goes forward. Anupama tells this factor to Vanraj, however she will get upset after not discovering him in his room. Right here Kavya loses his mood by not seeing Vanraj at residence and removes all his displeasure at Anupama.

Within the Anupama episode airing on twenty fourth April 2021, it is going to be proven that Anupama and Kavya sit and speak. Kavya asks Anupama to name the quantity from which Vanraj had referred to as. Anupama tells her that the decision just isn’t happening that quantity. Anupama tells Kavya that Vanraj belongs solely to her and she’s going to by no means come between them. Kavya says, don’t break my religion.

Then Anupama learns that Vanraj is in a resort, and she or he goes with Toshu to carry him again. After going to the resort, they begin looking for Vanraj, and so they meet a yogi Baba, whose identify is Advaita. Anupama is shocked to see her and says Babaji just isn’t like this. Advaita takes him to Vanraj.

Right here Vanraj is doing yoga, and he will get indignant after seeing Anupama. Anupama asks her what you’re doing right here, how upset the entire household is due to her. She says now she won’t let him escape. Anupama continually asks questions Vanraj, and he doesn’t reply any questions. Vanraj says that they don’t get positive whether or not they need to get divorced until then. Until then, they won’t return residence.

Within the final episode, you noticed that Pakhi will get very indignant at Kavya. Dolly tells Kavya that due to that, Vanraj has left the home and reveals her the letter. Dolly says that she’s going to give this letter to the police on the time of proof and can inform them that Vanraj has left the home due to you.