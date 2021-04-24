ENTERTAINMENT

Anupama 24th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Anupama Reaches Wellness Center Searching Vanraj – TMT Updates

Anupama twenty fourth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Anupama sits drained on bench after looking Vanraj. Kavya walks to her and asks if she known as again the quantity she acquired Vanraj’s name from. Anu says she did, however its not reachable. Kavya insists to attempt once more. Anu asks to attempt herself if she doesn’t belief her. Kavya says V left dwelling due to her and asks Anu in the event that they don’t need divorce, need to keep collectively, if one thing occurred throughout 2 days in resort that modified their thoughts. Anu says nothing of that kind occurred and he or she won’t change her determination; she won’t do what Kavya did to her; its not vital that Vanraj left dwelling due to Kavya as he didn’t inform anybody; she feels he’s advantageous wherever right here is, they are going to search her or he himself will return. Kavya asks why did Vanraj name Anu and never her. Anu says perhaps her telephone didn’t join. Kavya asks why all the time her telephone doesn’t join, however Anu’s does. Anu ties a protecting thread on Kavya’s wrist and guarantees that she won’t intrude between Kavya and Vanraj and each time Kavya will get a doubt, she ought to take a look at this menace.

Toshu and Nandini return and inform that they didn’t discover Vanraj and even Samar didn’t. Anu will get a name and emotionally nods sure. Toshu asks whose telephone was it. Anu says a person known as and knowledgeable that Vanraj is in wellness resort. Toshu says he and mummy will go and search there whereas Nandini and Kavya search Vanraj right here. Kavya insists to accompany them. Anu says she ought to search Vanraj right here as she isn’t certain if Vanraj is realy at wellness middle and somebody simply known as. Kavya agrees and asks Anu to recollect her promise as she broke her belief all the time.

Anu with Toshu reaches wellness resort in a taxi.

Replace in Progress

Replace Credit score to: MA

