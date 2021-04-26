Anupama 26 April 2021 Written Update: Anupama fainted, Advaita said this to Vanraj – TMT

A brand new twist has come within the serial Anupama. Anupama, together with Paritosh, arrives at a resort to search out Vanraj, the place he meets physician Advait Khanna. Advaita tells them the place Vanraj is positioned. Anupama is sort of offended when she meets Vanraj. Right here Kavya appears very upset about Vanraj.

In Anupama episode aired on Monday twenty sixth April 2021, it will likely be proven that Anupama may be very offended with Vanraj. She says you solely know how you can run away, out of your troubles, out of your tasks. Vanraj refuses to return residence, which additional infuriates him. Anupama tells how upset everyone seems to be due to her choice.

Anupama is adamant about taking Vanraj residence, and due to this, there’s a Tu-Tu-Most important in each of them. Vanraj doesn’t need to come residence below any circumstances. Anupama is continually attempting to persuade him, however he doesn’t take heed to her. All of a sudden, Anupama falls unconscious and falls, and on seeing this, she turns into very nervous. After which, Paritosh and Vanraj take him to Physician Advaita.

Vanraj asks Advaita what has occurred to him. Advaita tells him that Anupama is full from the within, and due to this, it occurred. Advaita advises him to name the entire household right here in order that Anupama can get better shortly. After which, Vanraj agrees.

Within the final episode, you noticed that Anupama and Kavya sit and speak. Kavya asks Anupama to name the quantity from which Vanraj had known as. Anupama tells her that the decision shouldn’t be happening that quantity. Anupama tells Kavya that Vanraj belongs solely to her and she’s going to by no means come between them. Kavya says, don’t break my religion.