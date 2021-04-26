Anupama 26th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Anupama Falls Unconscious Confronting Vanraj – TMT Updates

Anupama twenty sixth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Anupama confronts Vanraj that he’s hiding at ate he of taking over tasks and asks what’s he doing right here. He says he wrote the whole lot within the letter. Is that this an age to write down a letter and run away. He couldn’t perceive something between Kavya, duty, divorce, so he wrote letter and run away tensed; he met with a minor accident on the way in which and was dropped by somebody right here; he advised that individual to not inform about him to his household, however he didn’t take heed to him. Anu claps and asks Anu what do they name a grasp who whistles in sports activities floor. Toshu says sports activities coach. Anu says Vanraj ought to turn into sports activities coach in Pakhi’s college and train youngsters to run away from issues, tasks, or fact. Vanraj shouts that he’s very tensed. She asks when he can’t bear the issue, why did he create it; he by no means bothered about her, however he ought to have knowledgeable Kavya; She shakes him and says they’re all anxious for him and are tensed, how can he do that. He asks her to regulate herself. Toshu backs Vanraj. Anu warns him to not intrude and says management must be on thoughts, being a father of three youngsters, why didn’t he keep in mind to regulate himself when he wrote a letter and ran away; he was getting no matter he wished, even then he ran away and pointing at her now. He says he was having plenty of strain. She asks who doesn’t have strain, Kanhaji lifted an entire mountain on his small finger and he can’t deal with a small duty, he introduced this strain on himself; Pakhi is crying inconsolably repeatedly, Toshu got here from Dubai leaving his job incomplete, Samar is madly looking out him in each lodge, Kavya is blaming repeatedly her as regular, she is mendacity Baa and Bapuji and deal with home and youngsters alone and even her sautan. She continues that its solely her divorce however them each, she shall be blamed after divorce, however by no means ran away from her tasks and can face her issues firmly; he ought to have a look at her and converse and by no means name a girl weak as he’s the one who ran away from his issues, however girl stands nonetheless no matter is available in her method, and so on. He asks her to cease. She asks him to cease and are available house. He says he is not going to come. She asks what’s going to she reply Baa and Bapuji. He says he is not going to come house till he finds solutions. Vanraj turns and finds Anu unconscious on flooring. He rushes to her. Toshu additionally rushes to her. Vanraj asks him to deliver cart and shakes her to get up.

Kavya thinks Anu and Toshu went since lengthy and didn’t even name her, ladies wait for his or her wedding ceremony day and she or he is ready for divorce. Nandini asks her to calm down as uncle is in wellness heart. Again in wellness heart, Toshu brings cart pushed by Advaith worrying for Anu. Vanraj lifts Anu and will get her into cart. Kavya continues yelling that she had requested Anu to tell her as soon as she finds Anu, however she didn’t as she doesn’t need divorce and is enjoying video games together with her. Nandini says Anu wouldn’t have requested Toshu to tell me if she didn’t need to, this example is sort of a bottle and it relies upon if she needs to see it half empty or half full. Kavya shouts she doesn’t care about scenario and simply needs to go to V proper now. Nandini thinks maasi may be very cussed and she or he must go together with him.

Kinjal video calls Toshu who informs that mummy was taking all of the strain on herself and he all the time blamed her with out realizing her situation. Kinjal says he’s considering of himself even now, its time to deal with mummy and never blame himself. He requests her to return right here. She says she’s going to come e book cab for everybody and can come after ending her convention, he ought to use their bank card for all of the payments and never put the burden on papa. He reminisces yelling at her that she helps solely mummy and considers papa as villain. She asks what occurred. He says he was a idiot to not solely blame mummy however her additionally, he didn’t perceive her method of reacting to the scenario spontaneously, and requests to be the way in which she is all the time. She disconnects name saying she’s going to shee him quickly.

