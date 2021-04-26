Anupama 26th April 2021 Written Episode Update • TMT Serial Update

Anupama twenty sixth April 2021 Written Episode Replace, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Anupama twenty sixth April 2021 Anupama confronts Vanraj that he’s hiding at ate he of taking over obligations and asks what’s he doing right here. He says he wrote the whole lot within the letter. Is that this an age to write down a letter and run away. He couldn’t perceive something between Kavya, duty, divorce, so he wrote letter and run away tensed; he met with a minor accident on the way in which and was dropped by somebody right here; he informed that individual to not inform about him to his household, however he didn’t hearken to him. Anu claps and asks Anu what do they name a grasp who whistles in sports activities floor. Toshu says sports activities coach. Anu says Vanraj ought to develop into sports activities coach in Pakhi’s college and train kids to run away from issues, obligations, or reality.

Vanraj shouts that he’s very tensed. She asks when he can’t bear the issue, why did he create it; he by no means bothered about her, however he ought to have knowledgeable Kavya; She shakes him and says they’re all apprehensive for him and are tensed, how can he do that. He asks her to manage herself. Toshu backs Vanraj. Anu warns him to not intrude and says management must be on thoughts, being a father of three kids, why didn’t he bear in mind to manage himself when he wrote a letter and ran away; he was getting no matter he needed, even then he ran away and pointing at her now. He says he was having loads of strain.

She asks who doesn’t have strain, Kanhaji lifted an entire mountain on his small finger and he can’t deal with a small duty, he introduced this strain on himself; Pakhi is crying inconsolably constantly, Toshu got here from Dubai leaving his job incomplete, Samar is madly looking him in each lodge, Kavya is blaming constantly her as typical, she is mendacity Baa and Bapuji and deal with home and youngsters alone and even her sautan. She continues that its solely her divorce however them each, she shall be blamed after divorce, however by no means ran away from her obligations and can face her issues firmly; he ought to take a look at her and converse and by no means name a lady weak as he’s the one who ran away from his issues, however girl stands nonetheless no matter is available in her approach, and so on.

He asks her to cease. She asks him to cease and are available dwelling. He says he is not going to come. She asks what’s going to she reply Baa and Bapuji. He says he is not going to come dwelling till he finds solutions. Vanraj turns and finds Anu unconscious on flooring. He rushes to her. Toshu additionally rushes to her. Vanraj asks him to deliver cart and shakes her to get up.

Kavya thinks Anu and Toshu went since lengthy and didn’t even name her, women wait for his or her marriage ceremony day and he or she is ready for divorce. Nandini asks her to loosen up as uncle is in wellness heart. Again in wellness heart, Toshu brings cart pushed by Advaith worrying for Anu. Vanraj lifts Anu and will get her into cart. Kavya continues yelling that she had requested Anu to tell her as soon as she finds Anu, however she didn’t as she doesn’t need divorce and is taking part in video games along with her. Nandini says Anu wouldn’t have requested Toshu to tell me if she didn’t need to, this case is sort of a bottle and it relies upon if she desires to see it half empty or half full. Kavya shouts she doesn’t care about state of affairs and simply desires to go to V proper now. Nandini thinks maasi could be very cussed and he or she must go together with him.

Kinjal video calls Toshu who informs that mummy was taking all of the strain on herself and he at all times blamed her with out realizing her situation. Kinjal says he’s pondering of himself even now, its time to care for mummy and never blame himself. He requests her to return right here. She says she is going to come ebook cab for everybody and can come after ending her convention, he ought to use their bank card for all of the payments and never put the burden on papa. He reminisces yelling at her that she helps solely mummy and considers papa as villain. She asks what occurred. He says he was a idiot to not solely blame mummy however her additionally, he didn’t perceive her approach of reacting to the state of affairs spontaneously, and requests to be the way in which she is at all times. She disconnects name saying she is going to she him quickly.

Advaith treats Anu. Vanraj thinks how can she fall unconscious out of the blue, what will need to have occurred to her. Advaith walks to him. Vanraj asks if Anupama is ok. Advaith says she shall be high quality quickly and overfills juice glass buzzing a track. Vanraj asks being a physician as an alternative of answering his query, he’s doing bizarre issues. Advaith says that is his reply, Anupama’s state of affairs is like this, overflow of feelings, ache, humiliation, and so on., and so on.; his query was proper, however he ought to have questioned Anupama way back; the whole lot has its limits; identical to river has its harmful level, metallic has its melting level, equally each individual has his/her breaking level; males’s breaking level could be very low, however girls can tolerate quite a bit and males notice it very late; girls are very affected person, males glorify their ache a lot that girls overlook to complain and tolerate a lot that what occurred right this moment occurs; males are sick who take their girls without any consideration.

Vanraj tells Advaith that he had some stress, so. Advaith asks he ran away for easy motive; Anu’s bodily downside is her BP is a excessive, however psychological fatigue could be very excessive past creativeness; he can preserve Anu right here or take her to a different facility. Vanraj says he’ll preserve Anu right here itself. Advaith says solely Vanraj can name consultants like in-laws, kids, DILs, and grandchildren if there are any. Vanraj says its household. Advaith says no one may give a greater remedy than household and asks the place is his son. Vanraj says he left as had some emergency, however different relations will come quickly. Advaith informs his group to make preparations for a couple of extra visitors and leaves. Vanraj thinks why did he come right here, already there was life’s stress and job pressure, now Anupama’s downside, everybody will come right here and enhance his bills. Anu subconsciously murmurs its an excessive amount of now.

Vanraj walks to reception the place receptionist explains him resort packages. He says his relations will stick with him, so he wants 5 greatest rooms for his household. She explains its 1.5 lakhs for deluxe room, 2.5 lakhs + taxes for suite room and asks if he pays by money or card. Vanraj says card and selecting up Toshu’s card thinks he gave him card earlier than leaving, earlier he used to stroll holding his finger and now’s displaying him a approach, his son has grown up. Receptionist informs that his spouse regained consciousness and is shifted to a room. He thanks her and walks to Anu’s room. Anu wakes up holding her head. He holds her and asks how is she. She says she feels her heady is heavy and remembers she fell unconscious. He says her BP shot up and apologizes saying he didn’t need to damage her, he shouldn’t have come right here; in any case she ought to relaxation. She says she must return dwelling as she has entire household to care for. He says everybody are coming right here to stick with them for 2-3 days. She insists that she must return dwelling however feels dizzy. He says their divorce date is postponed and Dr. Advaith suggested her to remain right here for 2-3 days, so he referred to as entire household right here. She asks if he referred to as Kavya, she knew he wouldn’t have; earlier he by no means used to tell her and now he’s doing identical with Kavya; she hates Kavya for what she did, however he doesn’t know what was Kavya feeling when he left uninformed. She searches her cellphone to name Kavya when she falls unconscious once more. He holds her. Kavya enters and stands fuming.

