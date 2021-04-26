Anupama 26th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Show Updates





Anupama twenty sixth April 2021 Anupama confronts Vanraj that he’s hiding at ate he of taking on duties and asks what’s he doing right here. He says he wrote the whole lot within the letter. Is that this an age to jot down a letter and run away. He couldn’t perceive something between Kavya, duty, divorce, so he wrote letter and run away tensed; he met with a minor accident on the way in which and was dropped by somebody right here; he instructed that particular person to not inform about him to his household, however he didn’t take heed to him. Anu claps and asks Anu what do they name a grasp who whistles in sports activities floor. Toshu says sports activities coach. Anu says Vanraj ought to develop into sports activities coach in Pakhi’s college and educate youngsters to run away from issues, duties, or fact.

Vanraj shouts that he’s very tensed. She asks when he can’t bear the issue, why did he create it; he by no means bothered about her, however he ought to have knowledgeable Kavya; She shakes him and says they’re all fearful for him and are tensed, how can he do that. He asks her to regulate herself. Toshu backs Vanraj. Anu warns him to not intrude and says management must be on thoughts, being a father of three youngsters, why didn’t he keep in mind to regulate himself when he wrote a letter and ran away; he was getting no matter he needed, even then he ran away and pointing at her now. He says he was having numerous strain.

She asks who doesn’t have strain, Kanhaji lifted a complete mountain on his small finger and he can’t deal with a small duty, he introduced this strain on himself; Pakhi is crying inconsolably repeatedly, Toshu got here from Dubai leaving his job incomplete, Samar is madly looking out him in each lodge, Kavya is blaming repeatedly her as regular, she is mendacity Baa and Bapuji and deal with home and youngsters alone and even her sautan. She continues that its solely her divorce however them each, she will probably be blamed after divorce, however by no means ran away from her duties and can face her issues firmly; he ought to take a look at her and communicate and by no means name a lady weak as he’s the one who ran away from his issues, however girl stands nonetheless no matter is available in her method, and many others.

He asks her to cease. She asks him to cease and are available house. He says he won’t come. She asks what is going to she reply Baa and Bapuji. He says he won’t come house till he finds solutions. Vanraj turns and finds Anu unconscious on ground. He rushes to her. Toshu additionally rushes to her. Vanraj asks him to carry cart and shakes her to get up.

Kavya thinks Anu and Toshu went since lengthy and didn’t even name her, women wait for his or her wedding ceremony day and she or he is ready for divorce. Nandini asks her to chill out as uncle is in wellness heart. Again in wellness heart, Toshu brings cart pushed by Advaith worrying for Anu. Vanraj lifts Anu and will get her into cart. Kavya continues yelling that she had requested Anu to tell her as soon as she finds Anu, however she didn’t as she doesn’t need divorce and is enjoying video games along with her. Nandini says Anu wouldn’t have requested Toshu to tell me if she didn’t need to, this example is sort of a bottle and it relies upon if she desires to see it half empty or half full. Kavya shouts she doesn’t care about state of affairs and simply desires to go to V proper now. Nandini thinks maasi could be very cussed and she or he must go along with him.

Kinjal video calls Toshu who informs that mummy was taking all of the strain on herself and he all the time blamed her with out realizing her situation. Kinjal says he’s considering of himself even now, its time to maintain mummy and never blame himself. He requests her to come back right here. She says she is going to come guide cab for everybody and can come after ending her convention, he ought to use their bank card for all of the payments and never put the burden on papa. He reminisces yelling at her that she helps solely mummy and considers papa as villain. She asks what occurred. He says he was a idiot to not solely blame mummy however her additionally, he didn’t perceive her method of reacting to the state of affairs spontaneously, and requests to be the way in which she is all the time. She disconnects name saying she is going to she him quickly.

Advaith treats Anu. Vanraj thinks how can she fall unconscious immediately, what will need to have occurred to her. Advaith walks to him. Vanraj asks if Anupama is okay. Advaith says she will probably be effective quickly and overfills juice glass buzzing a track. Vanraj asks being a health care provider as a substitute of answering his query, he’s doing bizarre issues. Advaith says that is his reply, Anupama’s state of affairs is like this, overflow of feelings, ache, humiliation, and many others., and many others.; his query was proper, however he ought to have questioned Anupama way back; the whole lot has its limits; identical to river has its harmful level, metallic has its melting level, equally each particular person has his/her breaking level; males’s breaking level could be very low, however ladies can tolerate rather a lot and males notice it very late; ladies are very affected person, males glorify their ache a lot that girls overlook to complain and tolerate a lot that what occurred right this moment occurs; males are sick who take their ladies with no consideration.

Vanraj tells Advaith that he had some stress, so. Advaith asks he ran away for easy motive; Anu’s bodily downside is her BP is a excessive, however psychological fatigue could be very excessive past creativeness; he can preserve Anu right here or take her to a different facility. Vanraj says he’ll preserve Anu right here itself. Advaith says solely Vanraj can name specialists like in-laws, youngsters, DILs, and grandchildren if there are any. Vanraj says its household. Advaith says no person can provide a greater remedy than household and asks the place is his son. Vanraj says he left as had some emergency, however different relations will come quickly. Advaith informs his crew to make preparations for a couple of extra friends and leaves. Vanraj thinks why did he come right here, already there was life’s stress and job pressure, now Anupama’s downside, everybody will come right here and enhance his bills. Anu subconsciously murmurs its an excessive amount of now.

Vanraj walks to reception the place receptionist explains him resort packages. He says his relations will stick with him, so he wants 5 finest rooms for his household. She explains its 1.5 lakhs for deluxe room, 2.5 lakhs + taxes for suite room and asks if he pays by money or card. Vanraj says card and choosing up Toshu’s card thinks he gave him card earlier than leaving, earlier he used to stroll holding his finger and now could be displaying him a method, his son has grown up. Receptionist informs that his spouse regained consciousness and is shifted to a room. He thanks her and walks to Anu’s room. Anu wakes up holding her head. He holds her and asks how is she. She says she feels her heady is heavy and remembers she fell unconscious. He says her BP shot up and apologizes saying he didn’t need to harm her, he shouldn’t have come right here; anyhow she ought to relaxation. She says she must return house as she has complete household to maintain. He says everybody are coming right here to stick with them for 2-3 days. She insists that she must return house however feels dizzy. He says their divorce date is postponed and Dr. Advaith suggested her to remain right here for 2-3 days, so he referred to as complete household right here. She asks if he referred to as Kavya, she knew he wouldn’t have; earlier he by no means used to tell her and now he’s doing similar with Kavya; she hates Kavya for what she did, however he doesn’t know what was Kavya feeling when he left uninformed. She searches her cellphone to name Kavya when she falls unconscious once more. He holds her. Kavya enters and stands fuming.

