Anupama 29th March 2021 Written Episode Update • Tele Serial Update

Anupama 29th March 2021 Written Episode Update

Anupama 29th March 2021 Written Episode Update

Anupama 29th March 2021 Written Episode Update

Anupama 29th March 2021 Vanraj thinks why didn’t Anupama bring food for him yet as he feels hungry. He thinks she must be enjoying, but who will give him food. He thinks to go out and get the food, but if anyone sees him, then will attack him with colors and mess his face. Anupuma gets intoxicated and pulls the stairs. Rakhi talks to her friend and plans to meet on weekend. Mamaji comes to Rakhi. Rakhi asks him not to apply color to her face. He insists. She asks him not to color her face and calls him Mama ji, Bhai Saheb…He asks her not to call him by those names and calls her behenji mistakenly and regrets. Rakhi asks him to stop flirting with her as she is married and her daughter Kinjal is bahu of the house. Mama ji cries and hugs Babuji.

Anupama comes to Vanraj’s room using stairs through the window. Vanraj is shocked and asks what did she drink? She laughs. Toshu dances with the girls to tease Kinjal while celebrating the festival. Everyone dance on a song. Nandini finds her slipper broken and is about to go. Samar offers to go along with her. Nandini says don’t you dare and smiles.

Vanraj makes Anupama sit and tries to make her drink water, but she refuses and goes. Nandini goes to her house. Samar’s enemies go behind her and get inside the house. Mama ji continues to flirt with Rakhi. Toshu asks about Anupama. Bapuji also asks. Kinjal says she will call her. Baa says let her do whatever she wants to. Kavya thinks if Anupama went to color Vanraj. She thinks she will only color him. Anupama brings colors. Vanraj gets tensed. Anupama laughs and says there is a tall man in the house who doesn’t apply color on his face. She wants to apply color to him, who resembles him.

Nandini asks Samar’s enemies what are they doing in her house. They threaten to apply black color on her face. Nandini warns them and tries to hit them. Samar waits for Nandini and is about to go. Kinjal asks him to enjoy waiting.

Anupama tells Vanraj that they shall search him. Nandini says I will shout. Enemies ask her to call her boyfriends, when someone comes and stop them from applying black color to Nandini’s face. Kinjal asks Samar not to be impatient and says Nandini will come. Kavya hears them. Anupama tries to color Vanraj’s face, but he tries to resist. She says no English today.

Toshu throws water on enemies’ faces and threatens them, asking how dare they are to think of applying black color to his sister. Enemies apologize and tell that they will not do this again. Toshu says teasing the girls and troubling them is not cool on the pretext of holi celebrations. Enemies run away. Nandini thanks Toshu and asks him not to tell anyone about it. He says he will tell later so that Pakhi and Kinjal will be alerted.

Anupama says she couldn’t celebrate holi since 25 years and while others celebrated, she was busy cooking food. She says bapuji asked her to take revenge of 25 years. He says no. Anupama starts dancing and stands on the bed surprising him. Hungama hogaya.. song plays. Vanraj holds her hand to stop her from coloring him. She continues to dance. Kavya enters home. Vanraj runs from Anupama. Anupama pretends to be asleep and then starts dancing again. He is left speechless. She falls on him and the colors from her cheek get applied to his cheek. Kavya gets shocked seeing this. Anupama colors his face and says happy holi Vannu.

Precap:

Anupama 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update Precap :Vanraj makes Anupama rest on the bed. Anupama in semiconscious state tells him that she loved him like Radha loved Kanha with all her heart, and nobody can love him like she had loved him. He feels bad.

x