Anupama 2nd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Vanraj and Anupama’s Solo Picnic Trip On Bike – Telly Updates

Anupama 2nd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Vanraj and Anupama's Solo Picnic Trip On Bike

Pakhi informs Nandini about family picnic to Nandini. Nandini says its good for Vanraj and Anu. Pakhi says she and Baa have planned picnic for them and they want to get them closer via this picnic. Nandini says that is really nice. Pakhi leaves. Kavya hearing their conversation asks Nandini what was Pakhi talking about. Nandini says its none of her business. Kavya says she heard about picnic and wants to know what else did she say. Nandini says good she didn’t hear much. Kavya thinks she heard mummy papa picnic and should find out what is Pakhi’s plan as she needs to be alert until V’s divorce finalizes and cannot trust his family.

Rakhi traveling in her car reminisces Pakhi’s words that she will be Kinjal’s junior saas/MIL and thinks Anu’s presence in that house is good for Kinjal and if Kavya gets into that house, she will vent out even her anger on Kinjal, so she can’t let this happen. She calls Baa who is busy packing her bag taunts her. She asks if she is going somewhere. Baa says picnic. She says her beta and bahu’s divorce is happening and she is busy planning picnic. Baa says Vanraj and Anu are also coming and asks not to inform anyone about her plan. She takes Baa’s oath. Baa asks if she wants to kill her. She says she would take Kavya’s name then. Baa laughs and explains her plan. Kavya confronts Vanraj for going on family picnic. Vanraj says they are just going to a nearby spot. Kavya warns that she is silent till his divorce and will not listen even to him after that. He tries to show her divorce notice but stops seeing her rude behavior. Rakhi hopes Baa’s plan works and Vanraj and Anu’s differences clear soon as Kavya’s entry in her house will destroy her house. Baa says she will fry pooris of maide ki karoti before that and jokes. Rakhi wishes her all the best and hopes Baa’s plan works and Kayva fails as Kavya is hurt and will try to ruin everything.. Vanraj returns to his room and thinks why is he not happy seeing the divorce date nearing.

Baa and Pakhi pray god for Kavya and Vanraj’s reunity again and says her Vanraj and Anu are her Radha Krishna and god shouldn’t separate them. Bapuji ready for picnic says let us go. Mamaji jokes. Family gathers. Baa goes to Anu’s room and brings her wearing Punjabi suit. Vanraj gets mesmerized with her beauty and smiles while others laugh. Anu shies. Baa says she is shying as if she wore something else than Punjabi suit. Bapuji says they won’t mind even if she wears pant shirt. Kinjal says mummy is looking very pretty. Mamaji jokes again. Bapuji says there is noting wrong if they change with time. Vanraj complements Anu that she is looking pretty in suit and asks why don’t she wear suits. Anu reminisces him scolding her not to wear suit and nighties and says he didn’t like suits. He says preferences change over time and says she can wear anything now after divorce. She reminisces him taunting her to exercise as she looks of 50 years in 42. He says she looks of 30s. He says even he. He says he is always. She says yes.

They both walk to family. Baa says Vanraj and Anu will come in bike as others will fit in car. Anu asks how can she. Baa asks if she wants her and Bapuji to come on bike. Mamaji jokes again. Baa says Anu is still Vanraj’s wife and not yet divorced. Kinjal says she will hire a cab. Baa scolds her. Anu agrees. Vanraj brings bike, and Anu sits pillion shyingly. Pakhi asks Baa why is mummy sitting so uncomfortably and hopes they clear their inhibitions soon. Kavya gets jealous seeing Vanraj and Anu going in bike and thinks its family’s plan definitely to stop their divorce. Baa gets everyone in and signals Pakhi. Pakhi deflates tyre and says its punctured, how will they go on picnic now. Kinjal says she will call mechanic nearby and goes aside. Baa says she bribed 100 rs to mechanic to disappear for some time. Kavya walks to them and asks if they didn’t go yet. Pakhi says their car tyre is punctured. Kavya angrily leaves thinking of calling Vanraj. Pakhi shows Vanraj’s mobile and says she knows Kavya will call papa, so she took his mobile. Baa also shows Anu’s mobile.

Vanraj whle driving bike asks Anu to keep her hand on his shoulder or else she will fall. She hesitates. He says she used to keep it before. She does and says it has been a long time since they had gone on bike like this. He says yes and reminds their last trip. Anu describes the incident and they both laugh. Bike stops mid road. He apologizes and asks her to hold him properly. He holds him tightly. Oh Shyam kuch ajeeb thi..song plays in the background. He says those days were so nice. She says there was little but enough. They both enjoy their intimate ridce. Kavya calls Vanraj and Anu repeatedly and fumes when they don’t pick her call.

Precap: Anu dances happily during picnic.
Vanraj happily watches her. Kavya thinks V’s family is trying to stop divorce. Vanraj tells Anu that she is right that there was something between them, its there even now and will be there even in the future.

