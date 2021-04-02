ENTERTAINMENT

Anupama 2nd April 2021 Written Update: Anupama and Vanraj goes on vacation – Tellyexpress

Anupama 2nd April 2021 Written Update on TellyExpress.com

Today’s episode starts with Nandini learning about family vacation. Pakhi tell to Nandini that they all are going on vacation. Nandini says it is good as all need a change and specially Vanraj and Anupama. Pakhi says for Anupama and Vanraj only; Leela has planned a trip as she is hoping that with this vacation Anupama and Vanraj come together. She adds Leela is still hoping Vanraj and Anupama will drop an idea of divorce. Kavya fails to overhear Pakhi’s whole talk but learn about picnic. She asks Nandini about the picnic. Nandini refuses to give detail to Kavya. Kavya think she can’t trust Shah’s as they are trying to separate her from Vanraj.

There, Rakhi recall Kavya’s word and worry what will happen if Kavya will become Kinjal’s mother-in law. She adds Anupama make Kinjal work but loves her like a daughter. Rakhi call Leela and discuss about Kavya. She share her worry with Leela and says Kavya might do something to break the house. Leela says she will not let this happen.

Other side, Kavya confront Vanraj about picnic. Vanraj says Leela and Hasmuk demanded him to go on a vacation. He says he can’t upset Leela and Hasmuk. Kavya says to Vanraj till divorce he can do anything but post that she will not let him do anything. Vanraj see his divorce paper and think he should be happy but why he is feeling upset.

Ahead, Leela and Shah’s get ready for picnic. Leela and Pakhi prays to God for Vanraj and Anupama. She asks God to always keep Anupama and Vanraj together. Pakhi gets excited to go on a vacation. Leela bring Anupama. Anupama feel shy as she was wearing suit and salwar. Leela and Hasmuk asks Anupama why she is feeling shy. Anupama hides behind Leela. Vanraj gets smitten seeing Anupama. He compliments Anupama. Anupama in the flashback think how Vanraj restricted her from wearing suit or maxi dress.

Anupama asks Vanraj he doesn’t used to like earlier when she used to urge him for wearing suit and salwar. Vanraj replies to Anupama and says with the change of time, people changes too. Ahead, Leela and Pakhi asks Vanraj and Anupama to go on bike. Anupama and Vanraj hesitates. Leela force Vanraj. Vanraj gets ready to take Anupama on a bike. Kavya stands shocked seeing Vanraj and Anupama on a bike.

Meanwhile, Pakhi puncture car so that they get late in reaching the picnic spot. Leela and Pakhi gets happy thinking about Anupama and Leela. Later, Anupama and Vanraj recall their golden old days. Vanraj asks Anupama to hold him tightly. Kavya tries to call Anupama and Vanraj but don’t reach her. She concludes Vanraj is trying to avoid her. (Episode Ends)

Precap: Vanraj gets smitten seeing Anupama’s dance. Kavya thinks Shah’s are trying hard to separate her from Vanraj. Here, Vanraj realizes there is something between him and Anupama

