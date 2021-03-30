Anupama 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update • Tele Serial Update

ENTERTAINMENT

Anupama 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on teleserialupdates.com

Anupama 30th March 2021 Anu inebriated under bhang effect applies color to Vanraj and continues laughing. Vanraj asks what is this. Kavya stands in anger and shock noticing that and walks away from there. Anu continues her weird acts. Vanraj scolds her to behave herself and shuts her mouth. Anu says she lived for 25 years according to his wish and didn’t play holi because of him, he did whatever he wanted and forced her follow his wish. She laughs saying Jahapanah Tusi Great Ho and again drives her bike away.

In holi celebration venue, Samar and Pakhi search for Anu. Baa asks them to go and search outside. Kavya angrily says Anu is inside Vanraj’s roomRakhi thinks why didn’t bhang effect on Kavya till now, what did she see inside Vanraj’s room. Family returns home and stand shocked seeing Anu’s weird acts. Anu asks why did they enter house and spoilt floor. Baa asks what happened to her. Anu asks what h happened to Baa Beta, did she have thandai/milk. Rakhi realizes that she had bhang milk. Kinjal makes her sit on swinger. Anu says Baa sits on this swinger, looks at her via binocular and scolds her; she didn’t bless her once and vented out her Saas’ anger on her bahu; why can’t the world’s saas considers her bahu as daughter, if that happens, all fights in the end will end and there won’t any saas-bahu serials’ she always considered Baa as her maa, but baa never considered her as beti or bahu; Baa wanted to bring an educated and well cultured bahu for her son, but got a thepla making bahu; Baa took years to realize her value, she used to cry a lot and wet many pillows; however Baa is, she is her Baa. She reminds how Baa cried during Dolly’s bidai and says Baa will cry more when she will leave this house; Baa is swinging even standing. Baa asks her to stop. Anu says no bus or train and makes her swing on a swinger. Family feels sad for Anu.

Kavya returns to Nandini’s house and vents out anger remembering Anu touching Vanraj. Anu then walks to Bapuji and asks like he is supporting her now, why didn’t he support her earlier; she knows he wanted peace in the house, but tolerating wrong is not peace but silence; if he had not let Baa to stop her education, she wouldn’t have been like this. She reminds how Rakhi insulted her during Toshu and Kinjal’s alliance, and if she was educated, marriage would have easily happened and Rakhi wouldn’t have felt ashamed to call her sadhan. Bapuji apologizes her and says her saas and pati/husband didn’t want her to study, he didn’t fight with them and let her study and always insulted her as illiterate. Anu says if she was educated, she would have been smart and working in some big office like Kavya and blabbered English like Kinjal and Rakhi, etc.

Nandini asks Kavya how does she know what Anu is in Vanraj’s room. Kavya shouts don’t irritate her now. Nandini asks if only she has copyright of creating issues. Kavya continues yelling and says she went to meet Vanraj. Nandini asks why she went there after creating so much drama the other day. Kavya says Pakhi did that drama and reminds Nandini and Samar’s mistake. Nandini says they made a mistake and didn’t repeat her, but Kavya is so arrogant and adamant that she is repeating her mistakes. Kavya slaps her and reminds her that she is her aunt.

Anu pampers Pakhi and says they all 3 are her life and she loves them a lot; children have right to get angry on mother, but mother doesn’t have that right and only can love children; everyone thinks Samar is her dearest, but she is Samar’s dearest and understands her, he obeys her always, but only didn’t on Shivratri day. Kavya fumes that whenever she goes to Vanraj’s room, Baa and Pakhi interfere and today Anu barged into her and Vanraj’s room; they are trying to separate her from V, but she will marry V after his divorce and will not bother even if someone dies.

Precap:

Anupama 31st March 2021 30th March 2021 Written Episode Update Precap :Anu in subconscious state tells Vanraj that he loved her like Radha loves Kanhaji, but he never loved her.

